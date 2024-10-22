Depot After Dark: 1974 Team, Bengals OT Injury, Waitman And Kuntz Trick Shots

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 21.

1974 TEAM

The Steelers launched a dynasty in 1974 when they won their first Super Bowl. Before that, they were a losing franchise, but that year, they jump-started their rise to becoming one of the NFL’s best. This year is the 50th anniversary of that season, and the Steelers honored that team during their latest game against the Jets. It looks like they got a decent turnout for those players, too.

As seen on radio station 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter, the Steelers had multiple players from that 1974 team present during Sunday’s game. It is sad because so many of them have passed away, including Franco Harris, the MVP from that Super Bowl, but it’s good to see so many of them in the same room.

The team that started the greatness. 1974 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/vVrVeYb0dQ — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 20, 2024

BENGALS OT INJURY

The Cincinnati Bengals had a brutal start this season, but they’ve been catching some fire lately. They still have to dig themselves out of a deep hole, but it looks like they’re not giving up on this season yet. They did suffer an unfortunate injury during their latest victory over the Cleveland Browns, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Bengals starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is dealing with a knee sprain. The severity of this injury is unclear, but the Bengals can’t afford to lose Brown. They already lost Trent Brown, the right tackle, to an injury. Being down both starting tackles would be rough for any stretch of time.

Officially, this will be called a knee sprain, affecting the back of his knee. https://t.co/FytI9vad1R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024

WAITMAN AND KUNTZ TRICK SHOTS

Life in the NFL can be hard, but there’s still time to have fun occasionally. The Steelers’ specialists seem to believe that, at least. During a recent practice, punter Corliss Waitman and long snapper Christian Kuntz competed to see who could make the craziest trick shot.

As seen on the Hulett Brothers’ Instagram, Waitman and Kuntz competed to see who could make more balls in a trash can. Waitman had to punt for his attempts, while Kuntz had to snap. It’s a fun video if only to see the insane shot Waitman makes.