‘One Of The Worst Feelings:’ Roethlisberger Credits Wilson For Overcoming Early Crowd Boos

The talk on Monday is about QB Russell Wilson playing well and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a convincing victory over the New York Jets. But Sunday night didn’t start that way. For about a quarter-and-a-half, the Steelers’ offense looked like they had regressed. A clearly out-of-sync Wilson was struggling to hit his targets and avoid pressure. Until late in the half, the Steelers were back to the tried and true approach of leaning on K Chris Boswell for the team’s points. And that brought the boo birds out from Acrisure Stadium, and no, it had nothing to do with Halloween.

Reacting to those moments, Ben Roethlisberger praised Wilson for having the fortitude to plug away and right the ship.

“He faced difficulties early in that game,” Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast. “Heard the stadium boo. The first time he’s in that stadium in a regular season game. And they’re booing him. That’s not good for ego, for pride, for a man—especially a leader of a team.

“And the fact that he was able to, I’m sure, know who he is and his identity and his faith and his belief and trust in himself…He was able to overcome that difficulty. Where a lot of people probably would just shrink back and end up being worse.”

Wilson slumped after completing his first pass to TE Darnell Washington for 15 yards. He connected on just one of his next seven passes as Pittsburgh’s offense went three-and-out on three consecutive drives. The Jets began pulling away late in the first half, going up 15-6 thanks to a touchdown and successful two-point conversion. The Steelers punted away on the ensuing possession, making it look like a long night in Wilson’s debut and even the possibility of Justin Fields seeing the field to provide a spark. Acrisure began chanting his name, eager to see him enter the game.

And another 3 and out for offense. 0-4 on 3rd downs and boos #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2024

But Pittsburgh crucially found the end zone late. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. picked off his first of two interceptions against Rodgers, setting up a two-minute drill for the Steelers’ offense. Wilson hit WR Van Jefferson for 11 yards, got a pass interference downfield to George Pickens, and then hit him over the top for both players’ first touchdown of the season to make things 15-13 heading into the break.

From there, the offense took off. After that 2-of-8 start, Wilson completed 14 of his next 21 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Pittsburgh scored 24 second-half points and 31 unanswered to win 37-15, their most points in a victory since 2020.

Though a Hall of Famer who’ll never have to buy another beer in Pittsburgh again, Roethlisberger also heard from the crowd throughout his career. Whether it’s your first start or 200th, it’s never fun.

“I’ve been booed. I’ve been booed in Heinz Field before. And it’s one of the worst feelings because you’re going out there to play for your teammates, but you’re also playing for the fans. They’re the ones that pay that wanna see you play. And when they’re booing you, I get mad. Not at them, at myself because I’m giving them a reason to boo. And I hate that I’m doing that. And so Russ is probably thinking like, this is the worst, but I know what I’m capable of.”

Roethlisberger has been quick to defend Steelers quarterbacks who have been booed before. In 2022, he defended then-QB Mitch Trubisky, who found himself in a similar situation, heckled by the home crowd as calls for Kenny Pickett to play broke out.

“Did he play his best game?” Roethlisberger said at the time. “No. Did he play his worst game? No. I don’t think he deserved the fans getting on him today. Because sometimes, you’re playing within the system. And I’m not trying to say it’s on Matt Canada, either. But sometimes, if he’s looking downfield and nobody’s there, you’re taking the check-down.”

Trubisky’s game ended in a loss, while Wilson’s had a happier ending. Given the pushback Mike Tomlin received for playing QB swap, it was no surprise to see the fans show their displeasure early. However, after showing what this offense is capable of, Wilson will receive the benefit of the doubt Monday night against the New York Giants, at least for a little while.