2019 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Utah LB Chase Hansen

#22 Chase Hansen/LB/6’3 222 lbs

The Good:

Gets downhill fast

Moves well in space

Very instinctive in coverage

Picks up crossing routes well

Plays with a great deal of physicality

Highly athletic, especially in his pursuit speed

Has range to go sideline to sideline

Good short area quickness

Great blitzer

Sniffs out screen passes

The Bad:

Will be 26-years old by the time the 2019 season kicks off

Processing ability is still very raw

Can be fooled by misdirection or counters

Has reps where it seems as if he does not trust his instincts

Needs to play more under control, whiffs too often

Struggles to stack and shed blocks

Swallowed by big linemen

Size is concerning, will not win many battles at point of attack

Bio:

2018: 114 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions,

Career: 270 tackles, 32.5 tackles for a loss, 7 sacks, 6 interceptions

2018 All-American selection

2018 All-Pac-12 First Team Selection (LB)

2016 All-Pac-12 Honorable Selection (S)

Converted from safety to linebacker for the 2018 season

43 games played, 35 starts

Led Pac 12 in tackles for loss in 2018

Will be turning 26 in May

Tape Breakdown:

The fascination over linebackers who can be true three down linebackers has reached new limits in today’s NFL. It is why the masses can hardly contain their excitement when a prospect is labelled as a safety to linebacker convert. A linebacker with defensive back coverage skills is every defensive coordinator’s dream. Utah’s Chase Hansen is the latest player to transition from safety to linebacker, he did so for his senior and the results on paper were encouraging. Hansen posted 114 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and two interceptions during his final year. It was a season that highlighted a ton of optimism but also showed some much-needed realities about the difficulty of transitioning from safety to linebacker.

Here is Hansen showing off his coverage abilities, undercutting a slant route and taking it to the house. When you hear ‘safety to linebacker convert’, this is what is imagined. Hansen does have great instincts in coverage, he moves and occupies space well. He also has a few reps where he carries a slot target up the seam. When it comes to his ability to sit in a zone or even play man in a pinch, Hansen does everything asked and more from the linebacker position.

As a former safety, Hansen comes loaded with athletic ability as his closing speed, range and short area quickness are all adequate-good traits. When given space to operate, the linebacker is like a tiger pouncing on his prey. Hansen recognizes the run to the outside and quickly closes in and makes the tackle. Hansen’s pursuit speed and range are just a few of the athletic traits that he possesses.

A player does not rack up 22 tackles for a loss by accident. Hansen recorded an insane amount of tackles behind the line of scrimmage due to his ability to come downhill quickly and also because of his ability to diagnose when given the means to. Hansen made a living blowing up screen passes during his final season. He recognized them quickly and was not afraid to get his hands dirty, playing very physical sifting through junk to get to the ballcarrier.

Often times we fall in love with hybrid players due to the athletic traits they may possess. Where we fall short is failing to realize the downfall of these hybrids which is often their mental ability to switch positions. While a safety is often the last line of defense or an additional reinforcement against the run, a linebacker is defending on the front line. Hansen shows his own shortcomings as a linebacker, struggling to play under control and being lured in by misdirection or counters. On the play above he keys in on the fullback and is completely pulled out of position, leading to a big gain.

There are also other times where it seems that Hansen does not fully trust his instincts as a linebacker yet. Watch on the play above, it seems that the Utah linebacker is hesitant to attack the ballcarrier. He instead remains stone footed and the play goes for a significant gain as a result.

Hansen has made the right lead and he is pursuing it full speed on the play above. This is it, this should be a big tackle that highlights the instincts and athleticism of these safety turned linebacker types. The key word is should. Hansen whiffs completely on the tackle, which is a common occurrence on his tape as he struggles to wrap up consistently. At 6’3, 220 lbs, Hansen finds himself in an awkward position as he seems just too lanky at times to provide the necessary size for his new position.

While a safety transitioning into a linebacker offers promise of a front-line defender with center field athleticism, often times this is not the case. What we see with a lot of hybrid players, especially early in their development, is a player with the tools but limited processing skills for their new position. Hansen falls into this category as he has all the athletic tools but he struggles instinctively as a front-line defender. Combine this with the fact that he will already be 26-years old by the time the 2019 season kicks off and you are left with a limited role player with not a lot of upside.

Projection: Late Day Three

Games Watched: vs Washington, vs Northern Illinois, vs Colorado (2017)