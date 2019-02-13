2019 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin

From now until the 2019 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

#6 Rock Ya-Sin/CB Temple – 5’11/6 189

The Good

– Decent size with good length and hand size (32 3/8 inch arms, 9 6/8 hands)

– Plus ball skills and good hands, tracks the ball in the air really well

– Solid in man coverage, shows fluidity to turn and run against vertical routes

– Playmaker on the ball

– Good technician in coverage, plays to upfield shoulder, always in position to make a play

– Times his jumps on contested balls

– Comfortable playing press man or off

– Competitive, high energy player

– Had solid Senior Bowl week against tougher competition than he typically faced

The Bad

– Good, not great athlete who shows only average long speed, will struggle against the NFL’s fastest receivers

– A little stiff when attempting to transition out of his pedal and drive downhill, doesn’t close quite as quickly as you’d like

– Not a physical enough player in run and pass game

– Can get bumped off the top of his route by physical and bigger receivers

– Will “catch” too much in press man

– Not a factor in the run game, shies away from contact and struggles to make tackles in the open field

– Lots of starting experience but only one year at the FBS level

Bio

– Transferred to Temple in January, spent previous three years at Presbyterian, given chance to transfer after school moved from FCS to D2 level

– Three year starter in total

– 2018 with Temple: 47 tackles (2 for loss) 2 INTs

– Had five interceptions as a junior

– Two-time state wrestling champion

– Given single digit number by the Owls, awarded to the toughest players on the team

– Birth name is “Abdurrahman”

Tape Breakdown

Ya-Sin is one of several players who enjoyed glowing reviews from his week in Mobile, Alabama, challenging Deebo Samuel everyday of practice. So he’s a guy I wanted to take a closer look at. He’s a guy I like, not love, but has some undeniable strengths every good corner has to possess.

Dude can play the football. Tracks it well, plays the pocket, and makes every throw difficult. Best game I watched came against Buffalo which, I know, isn’t Clemson, but have a good QB in Tyree Jackson who also attended the Senior Bowl. Couple of breakups, an interception (shown below), and a two-point conversion pick six.

Wasn’t just against them either. Breakup here versus UCF.

Wish he was a little more physical though. Definitely not a factor versus the run. Too easily stuck on blocks, not involved in making the play.

Issues pop up in coverage too. Watch him get bumped at the top of this dig route too, just enough separation for the catch.

Ya-Sin won’t test like a great athlete. Don’t think it’ll be horrible, a 4.55, 35 inch vert kind of dude, but he’s not special in any category either.

Though he played plenty of man at Temple, with his vision, ball skills, and hands, I think he’s best as a Cover 3 corner at the next level. Let him get eyes on the ball and be aggressive going after it. For Pittsburgh, that’s not what you’re ideally looking for. Not sure of a comp for him but maybe someone like Bashaud Breeland as his ceiling. An ok #2. Not a #1.

Projection: Early Day Three

Games Watched: vs Buffalo, at Maryland, vs UCF, Senior Bowl