2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU DT Mekhi Wingo

Mekhi Wingo

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU DL Mekhi Wingo.

#18 MEKHI WINGO/DT LSU – 6002, 282 POUNDS (JUNIOR)

NFL Combine 

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Mekhi Wingo 6002/284 9 2/8″ 32″ 77 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.85 1.64 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’1″ 31.5 25

THE GOOD

– Incredibly quick player; easy one-gap penetrator
– Powerful lower half to fight pressure on down blocks
– Extremely active player; constantly in the backfield
– Moments of dominance; can be overwhelming explosive for interior offensive linemen
– Plays with a tremendous motor
– Upside as interior pass rusher; consistent in that area
– Experience working in even- and odd-man fronts; various techniques
– Notable leader; captain in 2023 

THE BAD

– Shorter frame with limited length
– Can get out-leveraged and uprooted in the run game
– Needs to add pass-rush moves to his arsenal
– Missed several weeks in 2023 with lower-body injury
– Length limits him to even-man front; limited ability to two-gap
– Can get stuck on blocks at times 

BIO

– Born April 17, 2003 (20 years old)
– Started 23 games during his LSU career
– Ended LSU career with 98 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and five pass breakups
– Recorded 25 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2023
– Attended De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis
– Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals
– Voted team captain in 2023
– Third-team AP All-American in 2022 

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Wingo’s biggest asset is as an interior pass rusher who can create consistent penetration and always seems to be in the backfield. LSU utilized him on both even and odd fronts, but really took advantage of his movement skills. On this particular rep, Wingo is lined up as a three technique and is slanted to the outside shoulder of the left tackle. 

You can see the twitch with which Wingo plays. He hits the arm over and wins inside against a pretty talented left tackle. As the quarterback gets out of the pocket, you can see the closing speed Wingo has to not allow him to get on the edge. 

The Tigers slant Wingo again from his three-technique alignment on this play, working in a stunt. Once Wingo wins the outside shoulder, he is able to bend the track to flatten to the quarterback. That’s really exciting ability for a defensive tackle who is shorter and compact. Wingo is able to finish the rep for the sack. 

In the biggest play against Wisconsin, with the game on the line, LSU lines Wingo up as the right defensive end. He once again shows outstanding twitch and short-area quickness to win the inside shoulder of the blocker. Wingo then fights through contact well to finish with the sack. His natural leverage and closing speed are tough to counteract as a pass rusher. 

The word “slippery” comes to mind a lot when watching Wingo. He is built so low to the ground and moves really well in short areas, which can be a headache for opposing offensive linemen. Wingo gets the quick win, finishing with the quarterback on the ground. Finding interior pass rushers is so important in the modern game, and Wingo brings that ability. 

With LSU asking Wingo to slant and twist so much, he isn’t always given the opportunity to just be super explosive off the snap linearly. When he is, Wingo’s first step is dynamite. On this rep against Florida State, he has a very quick win against the right guard. It leads to a hit on Jordan Travis.

In the run game, Wingo plays with great effort and technique. On this rep, he stays square to the line of scrimmage, presses and remains patient against the zone read. When Wingo can gain extension, he is a strong interior defensive lineman who can create a lot of power with his lower half. This is an incredibly impressive play to hold the point and get off for the stop of Travis. 

Wingo is an undersized player, and that hurts him most in the run game. He plays with great effort and stays true to his technique, but he lacks the length and size to consistently be an asset at the point of attack. When Wingo isn’t asked to slant and move around, he can get out-leveraged in the run game. On this play, Wingo is lined up on the inside shoulder of the right guard. He gets blown off the ball and completely displaced out of his game. 

Unfortunately, this is prevalent in his film. That lack of size and ability to play at the point of attack could limit him to be an interior pass rusher and part-time player on the next level. He just isn’t able to get off of blocks consistently once he loses inside position. 


CONCLUSION

Wingo is a cat-quick defensive lineman who brings penetration upside in an attack-style defense. His lack of size and length limit his contributions in the run game, which shouldn’t get a ton better. Wingo’s movement skills, on top of impact in the passing game, could allow him to develop into a key role player but his deficiencies may prevent him from becoming a full-time starter. 

Projection: Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: vs Wisconsin (2023), vs Florida State (2023), vs Auburn (2023), vs Arkansas (2023)

