Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Transactions Tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 regular season almost here, and the team has been quite busy when it comes to adjusting its roster. As expected, the Steelers have performed a number of transactions as part of offseason roster leading up to the start of the season.

Transactions made by the Steelers have included many signings. With it now being August, it’s time to track all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers.

Every transaction performed this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date. Each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
24-Sep Placed cornerback Cory Trice Jr. on Reserve/Injured list
24-Sep Released tight end Matt Sokol from practice squad
24-Sep Signed cornerback James Pierre from practice squad
24-Sep Signed outside linebacker Marcus Haynes to practice squad
23-Sep Signed offensive lineman Calvin Anderson to one-year contract
21-Sep Elevated cornerback James Pierre from practice squad
21-Sep Elevated offensive lineman John Leglue from practice squad
21-Sep Placed tackle Troy Fautanu on Reserve/Injured list
18-Sep Placed wide receiver Ben Skowronek on Reserve/Injured list
18-Sep Signed tight end Matt Sokol to practice squad
18-Sep Signed tight end Rodney Williams from practice squad
17-Sep Placed inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich on Reserve/Injured list
17-Sep Released cornerback Zyon Gilbert from practice squad
17-Sep Released wide receiver Shaquan Davis from practice squad
17-Sep Signed cornerback James Pierre to practice squad
17-Sep Signed defensive back D’Shawn Jamison to practice squad
17-Sep Signed wide receiver Ben Skowronek from practice squad
17-Sep Signed wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to practice squad
14-Sep Elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek from practice squad
13-Sep Released running back Boston Scott from practice squad with injury settlement
10-Sep Released outside linebacker Marcus Haynes from practice squad
10-Sep Signed wide receiver Shaquan Davis to practice squad
7-Sep Elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek from practice squad
7-Sep Placed defensive lineman Logan Lee on Reserve/Injured list
4-Sep Signed running back Aaron Shampklin to practice squad
4-Sep Signed running back Boston Scott to practice squad
2-Sep Signed defensive back Ayo Oyelola to practice squad
31-Aug Signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to practice squad
30-Aug Signed inside linebacker Devin Harper to practice squad
30-Aug Signed offensive lineman John Leglue to practice squad
30-Aug Signed outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji to practice squad
30-Aug Signed wide receiver Ben Skowronek to practice squad
29-Aug Signed cornerback Zyon Gilbert to practice squad
29-Aug Signed defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. to practice squad
29-Aug Signed defensive lineman Jacob Slade to practice squad
29-Aug Signed fullback Jack Colletto to practice squad
29-Aug Signed outside linebacker Marcus Haynes to practice squad
29-Aug Signed tight end Rodney Williams to practice squad
29-Aug Waived outside linebacker Julius Welschof with injury settlement
28-Aug Signed cornerback Anthony Averett to practice squad
28-Aug Signed offensive lineman Doug Nester to practice squad
28-Aug Signed running back Jonathan Ward to practice squad
28-Aug Signed wide receiver Brandon Johnson to practice squad
27-Aug Placed defensive back Cameron Sutton on Reserve/Suspended list
27-Aug Placed defensive back Ryan Watts on Reserve/Injured list
27-Aug Placed inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on Reserve/PUP list
27-Aug Placed outside linebacker Julius Welschof on Reserve/Injured list
27-Aug Placed outside linebacker on Reserve/Injured list as Designate To Return
27-Aug Placed tackle Dylan Cook on Reserve/Injured list as Designate To Return
27-Aug Released wide receiver Quez Watkins
27-Aug Signed running back Boston Scott to practice squad
27-Aug Waived cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.
27-Aug Waived cornerback Zyon Gilbert
27-Aug Waived defensive lineman Willington Previlon
27-Aug Waived defensive lineman Jacob Slade
27-Aug Waived fullback Jack Colletto
27-Aug Waived inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon
27-Aug Waived inside linebacker Luquay Washington
27-Aug Waived outside linebacker Kyron Johnson
27-Aug Waived outside linebacker Marcus Haynes
27-Aug Waived quarterback John Rhys Plumlee
27-Aug Waived running back Aaron Shampklin
27-Aug Waived running back Jonathan Ward
27-Aug Waived running back La’Mical Perine
27-Aug Waived tackle Joey Fisher
27-Aug Waived tackle Tykeem Doss
27-Aug Waived tight end Matt Sokol
27-Aug Waived tight end Rodney Williams
27-Aug Waived wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
27-Aug Waived wide receiver Duece Watts
27-Aug Waived wide receiver Jaray Jenkins
26-Aug Waived cornerback Kiondre Thomas
26-Aug Waived cornerback Kyler McMichael
26-Aug Waived defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer
26-Aug Waived guard Tyler Beach
26-Aug Waived inside linebacker Kyahva Tezino
26-Aug Waived kicker Matthew Wright
26-Aug Waived running back Daijun Edwards
26-Aug Waived tackle Devery Hamilton
26-Aug Waived wide receiver Jacob Copeland
25-Aug Waived wide receiver T.J. Luther
20-Aug Placed center/guard Nate Herbig on Reserve/Injured list
20-Aug Signed outside linebacker Marcus Haynes to one-year contract
19-Aug Signed inside linebacker Kyahva Tezino to one-year contract
19-Aug Waived cornerback Kalon Barnes from Reserve/Injured list with injury settlement
19-Aug Waived defensive back Nate Meadors from Reserve/Injured list with injury settlement
19-Aug Waived wide receiver Tarik Black from Reserve/Injured list with injury settlement
16-Aug Wide receiver Tarik Black Reverted to Reserve/Injured list
15-Aug Placed defensive back Grayland Arnold on Reserve/Injured list
15-Aug Signed cornerback Kiondre Thomas to one-year contract
15-Aug Waived inside linebacker Tyler Murray from Reserve/Injured list with injury settlement
14-Aug Signed cornerback Zyon Gilbert to one-year contract
14-Aug Signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to one-year contract
13-Aug Waived/Injured wide receiver Tarik Black
13-Aug Claimed offensive lineman TyKeem Doss off waivers
12-Aug Waived/injured defensive back Kalon Barnes
11-Aug Waived inside linebacker Easton Gibbs
11-Aug Signed inside linebacker Luquay Washington to one-year contract
11-Aug Signed defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer to one-year contract
11-Aug Placed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko on the Reserve/Injured list
11-Aug Restored defensive tackle Dean Lowry to the Active roster from the Active/PUP List
9-Aug Restored running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the Active roster from the Active/NFI list
9-Aug Placed outside linebacker Markus Golden on the Reserve/Retired list.
8-Aug Signed defensive back Jalen Elliott to one-year contract
8-Aug Waived/injured defensive back Nate Meadors
7-Aug Signed inside linebacker Easton Gibbs to one-year contract
7-Aug Waived/injured inside linebacker Tyler Murray
1-Aug Signed outside linebacker Markus Golden to one-year contract
1-Aug Waived/injured outside linebacker David Perales
31-Jul Signed wide receiver Tarik Black to one-year contract
31-Jul Waived defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall
30-Jul Signed cornerback Kyler McMichael to one-year contract
30-Jul Signed tight end Matt Sokol to one-year contract
30-Jul Waived cornerback Josiah Scott
30-Jul Waived wide receiver Marquez Callaway
17-Jul Signed inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich to one-year contract
17-Jul Waived safety Jalen Elliott
21-June Claimed defensive tackle Willington Previlon off waivers
3-June Signed wide receiver Jacob Copeland to one-year contract
19-June Waived defensive back Trenton Thompson
18-June Terminated the contract of wide receiver Denzel Mims
10-June Signed center Zach Frazier to four-year contract
5-June Waived tight end Izaiah Gathings
5-June Signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to one-year contract
5-June Signed defensive back Grayland Arnold to one-year contract
3-June Signed tackle Troy Fautanu to four-year contract
3-June Waived/injured cornerback Luq Barcoo
3-June Signed wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to one-year contract
29-May Signed tight end Izaiah Gathings to one-year contract
23-May Signed running back La’Mical Perine to one-year contract
21-May Waived/injured wide receiver Keilahn Harris
21-May Signed running back Jonathan Ward to one-year contract
13-May Waived offensive lineman Kellen Diesch
12-May Signed cornerback Anthony Averett to a one-year contract
11-May Signed inside linebacker Payton Wilson to four-year contract
11-May Signed defensive back Ryan Watts to four-year contract
11-May Signed wide receiver Roman Wilson to four-year contract
10-May Signed guard Mason McCormick to four-year contract
10-May Signed defensive lineman Logan Lee to four-year contract
10-May Signed quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to three-year contract
10-May Signed cornerback CB Beanie Bishop Jr. to three-year contract
10-May Signed running back Daijun Edwards to three-year contract
10-May Signed inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon to three-year contract
10-May Signed outside linebacker Julius Welschof to three-year contract
10-May Signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to one-year contract
27-Apr Selected defensive back Ryan Watts 195th overall in 2024 draft
27-Apr Selected defensive lineman Logan Lee 178th overall in 2024 draft
27-Apr Selected guard Mason McCormick 119th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected inside linebacker Payton Wilson 98th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected wide receiver Roman Wilson 84th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected center Zach Frazier 51st overall in 2024 draft
25-Apr Selected tackle Troy Fautanu 20th overall in 2024 draft
10-Apr Signed kicker Matthew Wright to one-year contract
5-Apr Signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to one-year contract
4-Apr Waived running back Alfonzo Graham
1-Apr Signed quarterback Kyle Allen to one-year contract
1-Apr Signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to one-year contract
1-Apr Signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to two-year contract
1-Apr Signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to two-year contract
19-Mar Signed punter Cameron Johnston to three-year contract
18-Mar Signed wide receiver Van Jefferson to one-year contract
18-Mar Re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract
18-Mar Re-signed safety Miles Killebrew to two-year contract
16-Mar Traded a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick to Bears
16-Mar Acquired quarterback Justin Fields via trade with Bears
16-Mar Acquired a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks via trade with Eagles
16-Mar Traded quarterback Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Eagles
15-Mar Signed safety DeShon Elliott to two-year contract
15-Mar Signed linebacker Patrick Queen to three-year contract
15-Mar Signed quarterback Russell Wilson to one-year contract
14-Mar Re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to three-year contract
13-Mar Traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection to Panthers
13-Mar Acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round draft selection via trade with Panthers
8-Mar Signed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract
8-Mar Terminated the contract of wide receiver Allen Robinson II
8-Mar Terminated the contract of cornerback Patrick Peterson
7-Mar Terminated the contract of safety Keanu Neal (failed physical)
23-Feb Re-signed tackle Dylan Cook to one-year contract
23-Feb  Terminated the contract of center Mason Cole
20-Feb Terminated the contract of tackle Chukwuma Okorafor
13-Feb Terminated the contract of quarterback Mitch Trubisky
13-Feb Waived punter Pressley Harvin III
3-Feb Signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
26-Jan Claimed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off waivers
23-Jan Signed defensive back Josiah Scott to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed outside linebacker David Perales to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed linebacker Tyler Murray to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Thomas Graham Jr. to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Duece Watts to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jacob Slade to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed running back Aaron Shampklin to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Denzel Mims to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed center Ryan McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Keilahn Harris to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed offensive tackle Anderson Hardy to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed guard Joey Fisher to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed safety Jalen Elliott to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed fullback Jack Colletto to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Tyler Beach to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed cornerback Luq Barcoo to a Reserve/Future contract

 

