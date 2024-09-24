Steelers Place CB Cory Trice Jr. On IR, Make Several Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed CB Cory Trice Jr. on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. It’s one of several roster moves the club made.

In addition to Trice landing on IR, the team officially announced it has signed CB James Pierre from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and signed OT Calvin Anderson to the 53. On the practice squad, the Steelers signed LB Marcus Haynes and cut TE Matt Sokol.

Trice played 29 snaps on defense through three games as a versatile corner they were able to move around the field. He made one of the critical plays of the game in Week 2 when he intercepted QB Bo Nix in the end zone to end the Denver Broncos’ only good drive on offense. He also played 19 snaps on special teams. He was injured on the opening punt of the Steelers’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. His absence on today’s depth chart was a signal he was being moved to injured reserve.

Being placed on IR ensures that Cory Trice will be out for at least four games. That would make him available for the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants before the bye. If he is ready to return around then, he will have the bye week for extra time to get healthy.

This is another unfortunate chapter in Trice’s long line of injuries throughout his collegiate and professional career, and a blow to the Steelers’ cornerback depth. Darius Rush and Pierre will serve as the team’s top two backups.

The Pierre and Anderson moves had been reported yesterday, making neither one today a surprise. There was a lack of clarity over whether Anderson was being signed to the 53 or practice squad but he will be part of the 53-man roster, meaning the roster is now full. The team previously had an open roster spot after placing OT Troy Fautanu on IR last Saturday. He is out for the rest of the regular season due to a dislocated kneecap.

Anderson is a veteran tackle with experience on the left and right side. He played in five games last season for the New England Patriots but had a difficult year, first contracting malaria and nearly dying before suffering a heart contusion in practice and missing the rest of the season. He’s appeared in 46 career NFL games, starting 14.

Pierre was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad last week and elevated Saturday afternoon. He played well as a starting gunner, forcing two fair catches, and logged a pair of defensive snaps after Trice’s injury when CB Donte Jackson briefly exited.

Haynes will offer practice depth while EDGE Alex Highsmith is out with a groin injury. He spent a day of training camp and part of the preseason with the team. Sokol provided depth last week while TE MyCole Pruitt missed practice with a knee injury. Pruitt is expected to be out this week too but the team can get along with its current crop of tight ends. Sokol also spent training camp and the preseason with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh now has one open spot on its 17-man practice squad.