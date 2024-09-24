Injury Update: Tomlin Says Three Steelers Unlikely To Play Against Colts

Looking for their fourth-straight win, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an injury update on the team heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said TE MyCole Pruitt is likely to miss his second game due to a knee injury suffered in Week 2. Additionally, CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), and EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin) are likely to miss this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

“Pruitt will probably still be out this week with his knee injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Cory Trice looks to be out with his hamstring injury he sustained in-game. Alex Highsmith looks to be out with the groin injury he sustained in-game.”

Tomlin is leaving the light on for RB Jaylen Warren and OG Isaac Seumalo (pec). Tomlin said he noticed Warren limping during the game, and he expects Warren to be limited during Wednesday’s practice.

“Isaac is working his way back on the offensive line,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see what his participation looks like this week and let the quality and amount of that participation be our guide in terms of his participation.”

Tomlin said if Seumalo continues to miss time, the Steelers will continue their left-guard rotation between Spencer Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick.

At quarterback, Russell Wilson and the Steelers remain in the same place as last week, per Tomlin. Tomlin said he will continue to practice in limited fashion with QB Justin Fields preparing as the team’s starter for Week 4.

“Still very much in the same place with Russ this week as we were last week, at least at the beginning of the week. I just met with him and our head athletic trainer in terms of what tomorrow looks like. He had a good workout today,” Tomlin said. “We’ll see how he feels in the morning but I’m not expecting him to be a full participant.”

Russell Wilson has missed the first three games due to a calf injury, serving as the team’s emergency third quarterback. He hasn’t technically missed a practice since the injury but has been listed as limited in every session with Justin Fields taking the starting reps. Wilson initially strained his calf in training camp, missing the first two weeks before fully returning to practice.

“We’ll see where the week leads us,” Tomlin said of Wilson. “If his availability or the quality of his practice participation picks up, maybe we’ll consider that later in the week. If it doesn’t, then it won’t be a consideration, and we’ll just continue with where we are right now.”

Highsmith originally suffered a groin injury during the first week of August, missing eight days. He aggravated the injury late in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Highsmith is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Nick Herbig replaced him and starred in the second half, finishing with two sacks and a forced fumble. Depth behind will be tested as DeMarvin Leal is likely to pick up additional snaps. EDGE rusher Jeremiah Moon is eligible to return from injured reserve following the Colts game, though it’s unknown if he’ll be healthy enough for that to happen.

Trice suffered the hamstring injury on the Chargers opening punt. James Pierre finished the game as the No. 3 cornerback, picking up two defensive snaps after Donte Jackson briefly left the game. Assuming Trice can’t play, Darius Rush, inactive in Week 3, is likely to receive a helmet in Indianapolis.

Warren failed to finish the game due to his injury, replaced by Cordarrelle Patterson on the Steelers’ final drive that chewed up the final five minutes. If he can’t go against the Colts, veteran RB Jonathan Ward could possibly be elevated on Saturday. He brings solid special teams value.

Tomlin did not mention RB Najee Harris, who was spotted by reporters in a sling yesterday. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Harris’ injury is minor, and the fact Tomlin didn’t mention him by name is a strong sign for his availability this weekend.

UPDATE (12:30 PM): Tomlin was asked about Harris during the Q&A portion of the presser. He said Harris was “ready to rock” and showed no concern over whatever injury he had.

The Steelers and Colts kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Indianapolis.