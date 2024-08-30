Steelers Sign Seven More Players To Practice Squad

After signing eight players to their practice squad yesterday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed seven more. Per the Steelers, they have added:

RB: Boston Scott

WR: Brandon Johnson, Ben Skowronek

OL: John Leglue, Doug Nester

LB: Devin Harper, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Scott, Johnson, and Nester were previously reported outside additions. Scott spent the summer with the Los Angeles Rams but is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Appearing in 75 games from 2018-2023, he rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns. Most of his success has come against the New York Giants, who the Steelers will face in Week 8.

Johnson brings size and some NFL experience, catching 19 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Denver Broncos. He reunites with QB Russell Wilson and WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, who recruited him at Tennessee and coached him for a season in Denver.

Nester was a teammate of Zach Frazier at West Virginia, playing guard his first three seasons before kicking out to right tackle in 2023. He played right tackle in the preseason.

Leglue returns after spending 2021 with the Steelers. A versatile player, he stepped in at left guard to finish out the year, starting five games. He has the ability to play up and down the line, even working on long snapping during the 2021 training camp. He was released by the Atlanta Falcons at cutdowns.

Skowronek was on our wish list of players the Steelers could consider post-cutdowns. With size and blocking ability, he’s a quality special teamer although he lacks experience as a gunner. His best year came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, catching 39 passes for 376 yards.

Ogundeji was one four linebackers the Steelers tried out yesterday. He apparently had the best workout of the four and will provide depth. Our Joe Clark offered this blurb on him yesterday.

“Ogundeji played college football at Notre Dame and was a fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has 75 total tackles and three sacks in his career, playing 32 games with 27 starts for the Falcons between 2021 and 2022. He injured foot in training camp last year and was later waived.”

Harper, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, had most recently spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s appeared in 12 NFL games, making five total tackles. He logged over 130 combined special teams snaps in 2023 and four on defense, splitting time with the Dallas Cowboys and Bengals.

With the seven names added yesterday, the Steelers still have one open spot on their practice squad. That is, assuming Ogundeji isn’t an International Exempt player, which the team did not note and there’s no indication he is. Based on the team’s reporting, here’s the current state of its practice squad.

RB: Jonathan Ward, Boston Scott

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Brandon Johnson, Ben Skowronek

TE: Rodney Williams

OL: John Leglue, Doug Nester

DL: Jacob Slade

LB: Marcus Haynes, Devin Harper, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB: Anthony Averett, Thomas Graham Jr., Zyon Gilbert