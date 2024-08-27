2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Cutdown Tracker (Updating)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and rest of the NFL must reduce their rosters to 53 players by 4 PM/EST Tuesday, Aug. 27. This post will served as our Steelers’ cutdown tracker, keeping a running tabs of names waived and released by the team as they trim down to that magic number.

Keep in mind the NFL has changed its rules this year to allow two players to be placed on IR/designated to return without having to be placed on the initial 53-man roster. This will help avoid some of the initial roster messiness of rostering a player just to place him on IR so he can return later in the season. This does not apply to any Steeler placed on IR prior to Tuesday, including C Nate Herbig.

Also, it’s important to remember the Steelers’ cutdown is their initial roster. There’s certainly a chance Pittsburgh makes additional moves after the fact.

Please refresh this post. It will not update on its own.

Steelers Roster Count: 80 (27 Cuts Remaining)

Steelers Cuts

RB Daijun Edwards

WR Jacob Copeland

WR T.J. Luther

OT Devery Hamilton

OT Anderson Hardy

OG Tyler Beach

DL Marquiss Spencer

ILB Kyahva Tezino

CB Kiondre Thomas

CB Kyler McMichael

K Matthew Wright