Garafolo: Steelers Signing OT Calvin Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran OT Calvin Anderson to help replace the loss of rookie Troy Fautanu, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports.

The #Steelers are signing veteran OT Calvin Anderson, source says. Anderson, who was released off IR by the #Patriots last month, worked out for Pittsburgh today. Rookie OT Troy Fautanu was placed on IR the other day. pic.twitter.com/aAoDTeuk5l — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2024

It’s not clear if the signing will be to the team’s 53-man roster or the practice squad. Pittsburgh has an open spot on their 53, though it’s common for teams to sign veterans mid-season to the practice squad, elevate them, and eventually bring them onboard the 53.

Calvin Anderson has appeared in 46 games, making 14 starts. Undrafted in 2019, he’s spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. He made 12 starts for them across 2019-2022, including seven at offensive tackle in 2022. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2023, the team who initially signed him after the 2019 draft, and started two games for them last season. In total, he logged 154 offensive snaps in 2023, all at right tackle.

Last season was a difficult one, first placed on NFI due to malaria he contracted while doing charity work in Nigeria, running a fever of 104.5 and nearly dying. In November, a heart contusion after a hit in practice ended his season, and he was placed on injured reserve.

As Garafolo’s tweet notes, Anderson was released from the Patriots’ injured reserve list earlier this year and placed on IR in late August. For his career, he’s spent more time on the left side than the right but has experience at both tackle spots. A lack of size was one reason he went undrafted, weighing in at 6044, 292 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms out of Texas.

Anderson will provide sturdier depth behind Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones. Yesterday, the team didn’t have a defined backup tackle. There is Spencer Anderson, who has been starting at left guard while Isaac Seumalo has been out, and John Leglue, elevated off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Anderson has played right tackle during his first two training camps with the team but has no regular experience there while Leglue has mostly played along the interior.

Fautanu suffered a dislocated kneecap during Friday’s practice. He’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a chance he’ll return should the Steelers make the playoffs.