Pittsburgh Steelers Select Michigan WR Roman Wilson With 84th Pick Of 2024 NFL Draft

With the 84th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Michigan WR Roman Wilson. The Steelers had both general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin at Michigan’s Pro Day, and the team met with Wilson ahead of the Pro Day.

BREAKING: The Steelers select Michigan WR Roman Wilson #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 27, 2024

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wilson measured in at 5106 and 185 pounds and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. He also had a vertical jump of 30 3/8 inches and was a key cog at receiver for Michigan’s national championship team in 2023. He can work outside or in the slot, and after trading Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason, wide receiver was a major need for the Steelers.

While Wilson didn’t come in for a pre-draft visit, Tomlin was a fan of his at the Senior Bowl. In addition to being a threat as a receiver, he can also be an asset in the blocking game as the Steelers try and build a ground-and-pound offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Last season, Wilson had 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Our Jonathan Heitritter compared Wilson to Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett.

“When coming up with a pro comparison for Wilson, Tyler Lockett came to mind as a player of nearly identical size and similar athleticism. Lockett was an impressive athlete at Kansas State before getting drafted in the fourth round by the Seahawks, eventually becoming a productive NFL receiver that excelled both inside and outside despite his size. Wilson might not have the college production Lockett had, but he has a similar skill set as a refined route runner who can win down the field and create after the catch.”

Wilson likely slots in as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wideout behind George Pickens as it currently stands, and the Steelers have now addressed three key needs in the first three rounds of the draft after taking OT Troy Fautanu in the first round and C Zach Frazier in the second.

Barring a trade, the Steelers have one more pick to make tonight at No. 98 overall. They’ll pick again tomorrow in the fourth round at No. 119.

Check out our scouting report on Roman Wilson below.