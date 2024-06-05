Steelers Release WR/TE Izaiah Gathings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released WR/TE Izaiah Gathings, the team announced Wednesday. It’s a short stay for Gathings, signed last week, and a corresponding move as the team officially signed CB Cam Sutton to a one-year deal.

We have signed CB Cameron Sutton to a one-year contract and released WR Izaiah Gathings. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/ZKNmygAYeh pic.twitter.com/pg1QyvL7Sv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2024

Gathings’ signing was announced on May 29 as presumably the sixth tight end on the roster. The team initially listed him as a tight end but on the team site and in today’s announcement, he was designated as a wide receiver. A college wideout at Middle Tennessee State, he had converted to tight end in the NFL. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Sutton’s signing was reported earlier Wednesday morning and quickly made official. The Steelers did not announce terms of the deal, but the PPG’s Gerry Dulac noted it was for the veteran minimum. Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, this will be Sutton’s second stint with the team. He signed with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 season but had a difficult year on the field and a worse one off it, wanted on domestic battery charges that led to his release.

The Steelers have made several roster moves over the past few days. Monday, they waived/injured CB Luq Barcoo and signed WR Jaray Jenkins. He will hope to hang around the roster longer than Gathings and make it to training camp when the team reports in late July.

With these roster moves, Pittsburgh’s roster sits at its maximum of 91. They are one over the normal 90-man limit due to UDFA linebacker Julius Welschof having an international exemption. He was born in Germany.