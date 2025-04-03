Depot After Dark: Elliott Working Out, Steelers At Liberty, Warren Training

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 2.

ELLIOTT WORKING OUT

DeShon Elliott was a great signing for the Steelers last offseason. He was a solid presence on the back end of their defense, pairing nicely with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now, he’ll be looking to improve on that in 2025. Elliott seems to be working hard to make sure that happens.

On his Instagram, Elliott posted a video showing him working out. He’s entering the last year of his current contract, so this is a big season for him. He should be in for a good payday if he plays like last year.

STEELERS AT LIBERTY

We’re in the offseason period where NFL players can do what they want with their time. There aren’t any mandatory offseason activities going on at the moment. Some players are on vacation, while others are continuing to train. It looks like several Steelers chose to spend some time giving back to college students.

News station WSLS 10 took to Twitter to share that Alex Highsmith, Payton Wilson, and Miles Killebrew appeared at Liberty University recently. They were there to speak at the university’s convocation, which is held twice a week. It’s nice to see them sharing some of their experiences with others.

Three Pittsburgh Steelers players and the team’s chaplain took the stage at Liberty University’s Convocation this morning. https://t.co/jHZ2UTMQSJ — WSLS 10 (@wsls) April 2, 2025

WARREN TRAINING

The Steelers lost Najee Harris this offseason, leaving them with a hole at running back. They haven’t replaced him yet, which means that Jaylen Warren is slated to be the Steelers’ starter. That would be quite a step up for his usage. Warren has been a productive player, but he’s been in more of a complementary role. It looks like he’s not slacking this offseason, but he’s preparing for a potentially bigger role.

On Issac.saizpt’s Instagram, Warren can be seen training hard. He looks to be tossing a medicine ball around. In 2025, Warren could be in line for his biggest workload yet. The Steelers could draft a running back with one of their first picks, but that’s not guaranteed. The free-agent running back market isn’t great, either. All this training could really pay off for Warren.