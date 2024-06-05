Dulac: Steelers Expected To Sign CB Cam Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign CB Cam Sutton Wednesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. He reports it’ll be a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. Steelers brass will meet with Sutton before making the deal official.

Steelers meeting with CB Cam Sutton today and are expected to sign him to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) June 5, 2024

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also reported that the Steelers are going to sign Sutton, according to the veteran cornerback’s agents.

Reunion: Veteran CB Cam Sutton is signing with the #Steelers, per his agents @davidcanter @NessMugrabi of @GSEworldwide. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2024

The move to sign Sutton comes after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan met with him in late April in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh could look toward using Sutton as a slot corner, a role he held during parts of his first stint with the team. From a talent and football perspective, he is the team’s best option. Others competing for that role include Grayland Arnold, whose signing was reported yesterday and made official by the team today, rookie Beanie Bishop, and Josiah Scott.

An arrest warrant was issued in Hillsborough County, Florida, on March 20 for Sutton for domestic violence charges. He was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation charges. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that it had been trying to contact Sutton for a few weeks since the alleged March 7 incident but had not been able to locate him.

Cam Sutton turned himself into police on March 31 and was booked on one misdemeanor count of domestic battery before being released. The charge was reduced from a felony, and according to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, Sutton was “released on his own recognizance” from jail.

Prior to the meeting with Sutton in late April, Tomlin stated during the NFL owners meetings in Orlando in late March that he had previously reached out to Sutton but declined to elaborate on if he had talked to him.

Sutton could still be subject to NFL discipline. But if eligible to play, he could slide into a starting slot role for the team.

Before signing with the Detroit Lions last offseason as a free agent, Sutton spent six seasons in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick in 2017 out of Tennessee. He worked his way up from a depth and special teams piece into a significant starter in his final two seasons, recording five interceptions in his two seasons as a starter for Pittsburgh.

During the 2023 season in Detroit, Sutton played a key role in the Lions’ secondary. He finished with 65 tackles, one interception, and six passes defensed, helping the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game.