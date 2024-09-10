Steelers Announce Signing Of WR Shaquan Davis To Practice Squad, Release OLB Marcus Haynes

The roster moves for the Pittsburgh Steelers continue coming out of the 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After adding punter Corliss Waitman and safety Terrell Edmunds to the 53-man roster earlier in the week and placing punter Cameron Johnston on Injured Reserve, the Steelers made a change to the practice squad, adding wide receiver Shaquan Davis and releasing OLB Marcus Haynes.

The Steelers made the announcement moments ago on Twitter.

We have signed WR Shaquan Davis to the Practice Squad and released LB Marcus Haynes from the Practice Squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/MXZh6mUPQ4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2024

The Steelers previously signed Haynes on August 20 in the preseason before cutting him a week later as part of final cutdowns. Then, the Steelers signed him to the practice squad, where he lasted two weeks before being released.

Davis previously was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles. Davis competed in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl coming out of college before going undrafted and landing with the Saints.

Davis measures in at 6044, 216 pounds and ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and measured in with 35-inch arms and an 82 3/8-inch wingspan.

Hayes played 42 snaps in the preseason finale against Detroit for the Steelers, recording three tackles and one pressure. He played his college ball at Old Dominion, posting 22 career tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft and spent most of the season on Denver’s practice squad before being released last November.

Davis played just seven snaps this past preseason for the Saints, seeing just one target. He spent the 2023 preseason with New Orleans, too, and played 96 snaps, registering 13 targets. Last summer, Davis hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards for the Saints, according to PFF.

The former South Carolina State star is the fourth receiver to join the Steelers’ practice squad, joining Brandon Johnston, Ben Skowronek and Quez Watkins.

Steelers Depot was able to conduct a sitdown interview with Davis during the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl. You can read that full interview below.