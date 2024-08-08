Steelers Announce Signing Of S Jalen Elliott, Waived/Injured S Nate Meadors

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move Thursday ahead of the preseason matchup against the Houston Texans.

Just not the roster move everyone has been anticipating.

The Steelers announced the signing of safety Jalen Elliott, reuniting with the veteran safety after he was released following the signing of veteran linebacker Tyler Matakevich. With the corresponding move following the signing of Elliott, the Steelers have announced they have waived/injured safety Nate Meadors.

We have signed DB Jalen Elliott and waived/injured DB Nate Meadors. @BordasLaw https://t.co/qzIa5D2rvx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 8, 2024

Elliott is back with the Steelers for yet another go-round. Previously, Elliott spent time with the Steelers last summer at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and was on and off the practice squad roster during the 2023 season.

He was released on Nov. 28 when the Steelers signed current wide receiver Jacob Copeland to the practice squad. He was then re-signed to the squad on December 19, making it through the season and earning a Reserve/Futures deal in the offseason.

Then, he was released in the corresponding move when the Steelers signed Matatkevich on July 17. But due to Meadors’ injury, he is back in the Black and Gold.

Last summer, Elliott was in a battle for a depth spot with the Steelers at the safety position.

In the preseason with the Steelers, Elliott played 65 defensive snaps, grading out at a 32.9 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a mark of 67.8 as a run defender and just 33.7 in coverage. Elliott allowed 13 receptions on 13 targets in the preseason for 108 yards and two touchdowns and missed one tackle.

Elliott will wear No. 34, while rookie linebacker Eason Gibbs, who was signed on Wednesday, will wear No. 40.

Meadors was held out of practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury after suffering the injury in Tuesday’s padded practice at Saint Vincent College.

Meadors briefly spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad in 2023, signing with the Steelers in late December as injuries in the team’s secondary mounted at the position.

Undrafted in 2019, Meadors spent time with the Minnesota Vikings. Since then, he’s spent time with multiple NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers were his seventh NFL team.

He spent two weeks with Pittsburgh before being released on Jan. 9 ahead of its Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.