CB Cam Sutton Placed On Reserve/Suspended List

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Cam Sutton has officially been placed on the Reserve/Suspended list, an expected move after the NFL handed down an eight-game suspension in July. Sutton won’t be eligible to play in a regular season game until Week 10, when the Steelers come back from their Week 9 bye.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted out the list of suspensions that are effective beginning today, with NFL rosters reduced to 53.

All the NFL suspensions that began with today’s roster cutdown — including Zay Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cam Sutton. pic.twitter.com/cTHoGjTUpI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2024

And the Steelers.com roster page officially shows Sutton on the Reserve/Suspended list.

Sutton’s move coincides with the NFL’s mandatory cutdown to 53 players. While Sutton isn’t a cut, he no longer counts against the team’s roster until he’s removed from the Reserve/Suspended list.

Sutton was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being arrested on domestic battery charges in March. Sutton fled police after being accused of choking and hitting his girlfriend. The Tampa Bay Times obtained a copy of the affidavit that outlined serious allegations.

“During the argument, Sutton picked up the woman and slammed her into a wall, then bit her on the neck, leaving a quarter-sized abrasion that bled, the affidavit states. Sutton then grabbed the woman by the face and neck and choked her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness, according to the affidavit.”

While on the run, the Detroit Lions released him on March 21, one year into his three-year, $33 million deal. Sutton eventually turned himself over to police on March 31. His charges were reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor, and he entered a pretrial diversion program, effectively wiping his record clean on the condition he complete the program.

Pittsburgh signed Sutton on June 5. Speaking to reporters, Mike Tomlin said the team did its due diligence and felt comfortable bringing Sutton back, citing the six years they spent together after Pittsburgh drafted him in 2017. Speaking to reporters shortly after signing, Sutton raised eyebrows by likening his situation to adversity and a narrative he’d overcome.

“I’m never worried about a narrative. I’m not worried about what necessarily people say because obviously, more than likely, they don’t know me more about anybody else,” Sutton told reporters after one practice. “Holding my head high, everybody goes through adversity. Everybody goes through things in their life that change in both directions. So it’s all about how you stand on that and where you go from that.”

Cam Sutton was eligible to be with the team throughout the summer and preseason. He primarily worked at safety in training camp and played there during the team’s three preseason games, showcasing the versatility he could offer once his suspension ends.

Starting today, Sutton can no longer practice with the Steelers or be in the team facility. After the first four weeks of his suspension, Sutton will be allowed to attend meetings and be in the team’s weight room. Over the final two weeks of his suspension, he’ll be allowed to practice with the team before being eligible for reinstatement after Week 8. Though it’s likely to be procedural, Roger Goodell and the NFL will have to formally reinstate him. Pittsburgh could potentially receive a brief waiver after Sutton’s reinstated before he counts against the team’s roster, though he wouldn’t be able to play under that waiver.

Appearing in 101 career games, Sutton has recorded 233 tackles (12 for a loss) with nine interceptions and six forced fumbles.