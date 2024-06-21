Steelers Sign WR Jacob Copeland

Two days after cutting ties with wide receiver Denzel Mims, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face in wide receiver Jacob Copeland.

The team announced Friday afternoon that it has signed Copeland to a one-year contract, bringing back a receiver who has spent some time with the Steelers.

We have signed WR Jacob Copeland to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/6AC2LaCLqV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 21, 2024

Copeland bounced on and off the Steelers’ practice squad twice last season, being released for the final time on Dec. 3.

Following his time with the Steelers, Copeland signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 10, but then was waived on May 4.

Copeland split time between Maryland and Florida in college and then went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Tennessee Titans and has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before landing with the Steelers.

The Steelers signed Copeland to the practice squad on Sept. 12 and then released him on October 3 last year. The Steelers signed him to the practice squad again on Nov. 28, releasing veteran safety Jalen Elliot in the corresponding move, before then cutting ties with him a week later.

During his career at the University of Florida, Copeland recorded 86 receptions for 1,366 yards over four seasons. During the Shrine Bowl game, he had one reception for seven yards.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Copeland checked in at 5112 and 201 pounds, running an official 4.42 40-yard dash. He also had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10’07” broad jump. At his Pro Day, he measured a wingspan of 76 3/4.”

At the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, Steelers Depot’s Dr. Melanie Friedlander had the chance to talk to Copeland at length. She wrote a great article about him, diving further into his background and the path he took to reach the NFL.

Copeland joins a receiver room comprised of George Pickens, Van Jefferson, rookie Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Marquez Callaway, Dez Fitzpatrick, Duece Watts, and Jaray Jenkins entering training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.