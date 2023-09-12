Steelers Sign WR Jacob Copeland To Practice Squad, Release CB Luq Barcoo, RB Greg Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed WR Jacob Copeland to their practice squad and released CB Luq Barcoo and RB Greg Bell, the team announced today.

Copeland played his college ball at Florida and Maryland and originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent back in May. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings over the offseason. He was a participant at the East-West Shrine Bowl and had 376 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland last season. During his career at Florida, he had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards over four seasons with the Gators. During the Shrine Bowl game, he had one reception for seven yards.

At the NFL Combine, he measured in at 5112 and 201 pounds, running an official 4.42 40-yard dash. He also had a 33″ vertical jump and a 10’07” broad jump. At his Pro Day on March 29, he measured a wingspan of 76 3/4.”

Steelers Depot had an opportunity to talk to Copeland at the 2023 Shrine Bowl. You can read the article from that below.

The addition of a receiver to the practice squad makes sense with WR Diontae Johnson set to miss time with a hamstring injury. By releasing two guys on the practice squad and only signing one more, there’s another opening for the Steelers to add someone.

Bell joined the Steelers during training camp as they looked to add competition for the No. 3 running back job after Alfonzo Graham suffered a shoulder injury. Bell didn’t stand out but was able to earn a spot on the team’s initial practice squad as running back depth. Barcoo never stood out during the preseason despite having what seemed to be a decent training camp after joining Pittsburgh following a stint with the Hines Ward-led San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

With Johnson out, Copeland provides depth on the practice squad alongside fellow WR and former Tennesee Titan Dez Fitzpatrick, who had a solid training camp and flashed some special teams ability. Copeland looks to be an intriguing add with solid college production and decent measurables. He should provide some nice depth as the Steelers continue to build an impressive practice squad.