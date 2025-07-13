Report: Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Arrested

For the second time in three months, a key member of the Cleveland Browns has been arrested.

This time, it’s rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who has yet to sign his rookie contract.

In a report from The Athletic’s Zac Jackson on X, Judkins was reportedly arrested in Fort Lauderdale, based on a booking sheet from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins arrested in Fort Lauderdale, per this from the Broward County Sheriff. Battery and domestic violence It appears X user @WillieKnowsBall was first to share. pic.twitter.com/0FbzBryU6w — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 13, 2025

According to the booking sheet, Judkins was arrested on battery and domestic violence charges.

A second-round pick of the Browns out of Ohio State at No. 36 overall fresh off of winning the national championship with the Buckeyes, Judkins was expected to be a key piece in the reshaped backfield for the Browns. He was one of two running backs drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft by the team after the Browns let Nick Chubb hit free agency.

Chubb ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this offseason, as Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson were drafted to replace the franchise icon.

Judkins is set to compete with Jerome Ford for the starting running back job in Cleveland, though the arrest could change things for the time being as he could face some league discipline for possibly violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Last season at Ohio State, Judkins recorded a 1,060-yard season with 14 rushing touchdowns on just 194 carries. Previously, Judkins spent two seasons at Ole Miss, where he was one of the top running backs in the SEC before then transferring to Columbus.

In early May, Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested in the Pittsburgh area on charges of simple assault and harassment.

Now, the Browns are dealing with another player in legal trouble, continuing a challenging offseason for the franchise off the field.

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers held a formal combine meeting with Judkins at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He was part of a group of 11 running backs that reportedly had formal or informal meetings with the Steelers during the week in Indianapolis.