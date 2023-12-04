Steelers Release WR Jacob Copeland From Practice Squad, Sign QB Trace McSorley

To make room for quarterback Trace McSorley on the practice squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing wide receiver Jacob Copeland from the practice squad Monday, the team announced.

This is the second time the Steelers have released Copeland this season from the practice squad. The Steelers signed Copeland to the practice squad on Sept. 12, carrying him for nearly a month until releasing him Oct. 3 to make room for WR Denzel Mims. Copeland split time between Maryland and Florida in college. Undrafted, he signed with the Tennessee Titans and has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, the Steelers signed Copeland to the practice squad last week on Nov. 28, releasing veteran safety Jalen Elliot in the corresponding move.

During his career at Florida in college, Copeland recorded 86 receptions for 1,366 yards over four seasons. During the Shrine Bowl game, he had one reception for seven yards.

At the NFL Combine, Copeland checked in at 5112 and 201 pounds, running an official 4.42 40-yard dash. He also had a 33-inch vertical jump and a 10’07” broad jump. At his Pro Day on March 29, he measured a wingspan of 76 3/4.”

McSorley joins the Steelers’ practice squad after quarterback Kenny Pickett was hurt in the 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Pickett underwent ankle surgery Monday to try and speed up the recovery process and has already been ruled out for Thursday night when the Steelers host the New England Patriots.

McSorley steps into the role as potential emergency QB3 on Thursday night against his former team in the Patriots, assuming the Steelers elevate him to the Active/Inactive roster for the game.