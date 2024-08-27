Garafolo: Steelers Expected To Sign Veteran RB Boston Scott To Practice Squad

With news of the 53-man roster rolling in for the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 4 p.m. deadline, GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl are already busy shaping their 16-man practice squad.

One name that is expected to be on the practice squad to start the season is veteran running back Boston Scott, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reports that the Steelers will add the 29-year-old running back to the practice squad, reuniting him with Weidl. Weidl was in Philadelphia when Scott signed with the Eagles after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round in 2018 before being cut and landing with the Eagles.

The #Steelers are expected to sign RB Boston Scott to their practice squad, source says. After a brief stint with the #Rams, the former #Eagles back is set to return to Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/KKbappFw4x — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2024

Scott previously spent the summer and preseason with the Los Angeles Rams before he was cut loose on Sunday, giving the veteran a leg up on finding a new situation in the NFL.

That situation will reportedly now be in Pittsburgh, where he’ll provide the Steelers with some experienced depth on the practice squad behind Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson, who will hold down the running back position on the 53-man roster.

Across six seasons with the Eagles from 2018-2023, Scott carried the football 302 times for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 71 receptions for 566 yards and one touchdown with the Eagles, playing in 75 regular season games with 12 starts. In eight career playoff games with the Eagles, Scott has 22 carries for 120 yards, three touchdowns, and five receptions for 33 yards.

Scott is 5-feet-6, 204 pounds, and turned 29 in April. The veteran running back signed a one-year deal with the Rams on May 1 but found himself in a crowded running back room in Los Angeles, leading to his release.

He gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh, where he’ll have to acclimate to a new offense under coordinator Arthur Smith, but provides experienced depth for the Steelers in the running back room.