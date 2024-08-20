Steelers Place OL Nate Herbig On IR, Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made multiple roster moves Tuesday, headlined by placing C/G Nate Herbig on injured reserve. Herbig injured his shoulder in the final hour of the Steelers’ 16th and last training camp practice. Reportedly, he tore his rotator cuff and because he was placed on IR today and not Aug. 27, he won’t be eligible to return later this year.

In addition to Herbig’s move to IR, the team also released veteran CB Anthony Averett. With two open roster spots, the team signed a pair of LBs in Kyahva Tezino and Marcus Haynes.

With Nate Herbig out, rookie Zach Frazier will be the team’s starting center. He’s had two strong preseason outings and earned praise from OC Arthur Smith, who called him the “most prepped” rookie. Frazier’s backup is unclear, though Spencer Anderson and fellow rookie Mason McCormick are possibilities as is veteran Ryan McCollum. The team could also add an outside free agent later this month.

Averett signed with the team after trying out on a veteran basis during rookie minicamp. While he occasionally flashed in training camp and saw some increased second-team reps throughout the summer, his play ran hot-and-cold and he lacked the speed to run downfield with the Steelers’ speedy wideouts. He also struggled as a tackler and in run support during Saturday’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Averett logged 49 snaps across the first two games. His absence will create more chances for the likes of CBs Zyon Gilbert and Kiondre Thomas, both recently added to the roster.

Tezino’s signing was reported yesterday. He’s spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and in the spring league, seeing time with the Pittsburgh Maulers. He spent 2024 in the UFL with the champion Birmingham Stallions. He’ll likely provide depth after ILB Payton Wilson suffered a concussion during Saturday’s game against the Bills. LB Tyler Matakevich also suffered an ankle injury, though it appears minor.

Haynes played college at Old Dominion, posting 22 career tackles for loss and 15 sacks. As a senior in 2022, he finished with 47 tackles (7.5 for a loss) and four sacks along with one forced fumble. At his ODU Pro Day, he weighed in at 6043, 233 pounds. He ran a poor 4.83 40 but had a respectable 34.5-inch vertical, 7.09 three cone time, and 20 bench press reps with 33.5-inch arms.

Signing as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos after the 2023 draft, he logged 116 total snaps during the preseason. Per PFF, his time was split evenly between both outside linebacker spots, playing 45 of them at LOLB and 36 at ROLB. He also saw 27 special teams snaps across five different units. Across three games, he recorded five tackles and one pass breakup. Denver kept him on the practice squad until releasing him in late November.

Haynes briefly spent time in camp with the Cleveland Browns this summer, signed Aug. 6 before being waived six days later.