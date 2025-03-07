Depot After Dark: Butler’s Memorable Moment, Bleier Speaking At Duquesne, Bishop Baking

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March. 6.

BUTLER MEMORABLE MOMENT

Keith Butler had big shoes to fill when he took over for Dick LeBeau as defensive coordinator of the Steelers in 2015. He had been their linebackers coach since 2003. He helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls, but eventually, his time ran out. The team parted ways with him after the 2021 season. However, it sounds like he’s still got plenty of fond memories from his time in Pittsburgh.

TalegateSports took to Twitter to share a video of Butler explaining his favorite moment from Super Bowl 40. Butler’s answer was the end of the game, getting to win a championship. It meant even more to Butler, who actually played for the Seattle Seahawks from 1978 to 1987. That game was special for Butler, and it’s nice to hear him reminisce on it.

BLEIER SPEAKING AT DUQUESNE

Rocky Bleier has one of the most inspiring stories in NFL history. Drafted by the Steelers in 1968, Bleier had to put his career on hold, being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War. During his time in the service, Bleier suffered significant injuries to his foot. It seemed like he would never play football again, but Bleier beat the odds, helping the Steelers win four Super Bowls.

Bleier has remained active in retirement, too. Duquesne Alumni on Twitter recently revealed that Bleier will be speaking at the 100-year anniversary celebration of the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy. With his incredible story, Bleier should serve as an excellent speaker. It should be a nice opportunity for Duquesne University.

Celebrate 100 years of @DuquesnePharm on Apr. 4 & 5! Socialize and hear from speakers like former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier and Col (Ret) John D. Gräbenstein, RPh, PhD. For details & to register, visit: https://t.co/2Mg0cJ8KI1#DuqPharm #100YearsofPharmacy pic.twitter.com/xHDWz98YBt — Duquesne Alumni (@DuqAlumni) March 6, 2025

BISHOP BAKING

Beanie Bishop Jr. was a nice surprise for the Steelers last year. While he had his issues, for an undrafted rookie, he didn’t do a terrible job. He made several key interceptions, helping the Steelers win games. He’s not guaranteed a starting job in 2025, but hopefully he can build off of his rookie campaign. It looks like he’s practicing some other skills, too.

As Steelers writer Teresa Varley shared on Twitter, Bishop is taking up baking as a hobby. He actually reveals that he used to bake in college, but he got to do it less and less over the years. Now, with some free time in the offseason, he’s trying his hand at it again.