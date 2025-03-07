Ex-Steelers OT Zach Banner Returns To Football, Signs With UFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner, who suffered a devastating knee injury that derailed his football career, is back playing professionally. According to Avion Plummer, Banner is signing with the United Football League’s Houston Roughnecks ahead of the spring season kicking off at the end of this month.

#UFL Breaking: The @XFLRoughnecks have signed OT Zach Banner out of @uscfb. Banner was a former 4th round pick of the @Colts back in 2017 and played in the @NFL for several years.@TheOfficialAFN/@seattletimes pic.twitter.com/Kn0JzYkIXc — Avion Plummer (@Avionp2418) March 6, 2025

That news is confirmed by the Roughnecks’ roster, showing Banner’s name and wearing No. 78.

Banner has had a roller coaster of a career. A fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, he struggled to find initial footing in the league in part due to weight concerns. After stints with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers along with slimming down, the Steelers signed him mid-way through their 2018 training camp.

He impressed and was held onto the 53-man roster all season to prevent any other teams from poaching him. In 2019, he saw semi-regular playing time as the Steelers’ “tackle-eligible” and extra offensive lineman and blocker. Banner battled for and won the starting right tackle job in 2020 but tore his ACL in a Week 1 win over the New York Giants, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

Struggling to fully regain his health, Zach Banner briefly practiced the following summer. But persistent knee swelling and problems sent him back to injured reserve, limiting him to just five offensive snaps in 2021.

Released ahead of the 2022 season, Banner continued to rehab and heal. He’s earned the occasional look from NFL teams, including a workout with the New York Jets, but went unsigned. He started his own podcast vowing to play football again and has gotten his chance.

The Roughnecks open up their season on March 28. He’ll be coached by former NFL offensive line coach Tom Cable. Other former Steelers on Houston’s roster include EDGE Jamir Jones.

Despite player strife and rumors of a strike, the league is still set to begin as scheduled. We’ll see if Banner hits the field.