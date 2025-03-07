Article

‘Don’t See The Steelers Doing That:’ Fittipaldo Thinks Pittsburgh Won’t Trade First-Round Pick For DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf

The NFL wide receiver trade market is heating up. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a huge need at receiver, and it looks like they’ll have options to choose from. DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks is maybe the best receiver on the market. Metcalf requested a trade recently, and it seems like the Seahawks are willing to part with him. However, their reported asking price of a first-round pick and a third-round pick is steep. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes the Steelers wouldn’t be willing to pay that for Metcalf.

“I think they should be interested, but the Steelers giving up a first-round pick, something like that, I don’t see the Steelers doing that,” Fittipaldo said Thursday on radio station 93.7 The Fan. “I think if it was a lesser round pick, maybe second or third, I can see them doing that. But in a year that they need their draft picks the way they do this year, I don’t think they’re gonna give up the first for DK Metcalf.”

Fittipaldo is likely correct. The Steelers don’t usually make big trades. They also aren’t quick to part with their first-round pick. Since 1970, they’ve only been without a first-round pick once. That came in 2020, which was a result of the team trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While that recent example provides a sliver of hope, the circumstances were very different. For starters, Fitzpatrick was still on his rookie contract. In contrast, Metcalf is going into the last year of a big contract. He’ll likely be looking for an even bigger payday from his next team. The Steelers would be sacrificing a ton of money to go along with that draft pick.

Omar Khan has shown a willingness to be aggressive, but trading a king’s ransom for Metcalf feels like something entirely different. There are other quality receivers available as well. Maybe the Steelers would make that move for Metcalf if they were a true Super Bowl contender. However, as it stands, they have other issues.

Metcalf is an incredible player, but giving up a first-round pick for him is risky. The Steelers don’t even have a long-term plan at quarterback. Perhaps if his price comes down, it will become a more realistic option. Until then, the Steelers might look into one of the other available receivers. Even if they don’t trade for Metcalf, they can still seriously upgrade at wideout.

