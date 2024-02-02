Steelers Sign DB Nate Meadors To Reserve/Future Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another name to their offseason roster, signing DB Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.

We have signed DB Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/FYQUZTDrsd — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2024

Meadors briefly spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad in 2023, signed in late December as injuries in the team’s secondary mounted. He was added the same day the team signed LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. Undrafted in 2019, Meadors spent time with the Minnesota Vikings. Since then he’s spent time with multiple NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers are his seventh NFL team.

He spent two weeks with Pittsburgh before being released on Jan. 9 ahead of its Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. He became expendable after Minkah Fitzpatrick got healthy and Damontae Kazee returned from suspension. Meadors’ release created room for OLB David Perales, adding depth while T.J. Watt missed practice due to the knee injury suffered in the Steelers’ regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meadors has appeared in three NFL games, a pair in 2019 with the Vikings and one game the following season. He’s logged 48 total snaps, 37 on special teams, and made a pair of tackles.

A safety at UCLA, he recorded 37 tackles and an interception as a senior for the Bruins in 2018. He picked off three passes in college. At his 2019 Pro Day, he weighed in at 5112, 196 pounds and ran a respectable 4.52 40-yard dash. He also jumped 37 inches in the vertical and 9’11” in the broad.

Meadors will try to stick on the roster throughout the offseason and get to training camp when the Steelers report in late July. The Steelers’ safety situation is a bit unsettled heading into the new year. While most players are under contract, the outlooks for Kazee and S Keanu Neal are questionable, an aging secondary in need of youth and speed.

Look for a full report on Meadors later in the offseason during our Future Report series.