Adam Schein Changes Tune On Steelers, Predicts 11 Wins

When the Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled their 2025 season schedule, Adam Schein predicted that head coach Mike Tomlin would have his first losing season of his career. But a lot has happened since that schedule release. The Steelers signed QB Aaron Rodgers. And then they pulled off a blockbuster trade on Monday, acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.

Suffice it to say, Schein has changed his tune on the Steelers’ prospects this season. He’s basically doubled his record prediction for the Steelers, going from 5-6 wins to 11.

“The Steelers are officially back…” Schein said Tuesday on Schein On Sports. “These are not your older brother’s Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re not your father’s Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re not your grandmother’s Pittsburgh Steelers. What they’ve done this offseason is literally unprecedented. There is not a Steeler fan alive who could recognize what this team has done in the offseason.

“And I am here to defend it. Because the status quo was okay, everything goes right, you win nine games, maybe you make the playoffs, maybe you don’t. Maybe you lose the first round of the playoffs. You’re certainly not going anywhere; spin the wheels, run it back for next year. Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to win multiple playoff games. And they are significantly improved.”

“The Steelers are officially back!”@AdamSchein applauds the Pittsburgh #Steelers for finally going all in to try win some playoff games 🎙https://t.co/RTimOxpXmN pic.twitter.com/3ACJTymrTZ — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) July 1, 2025

There is no question that this offseason has been a significant departure from the status quo. The Steelers swung a big trade for WR DK Metcalf and signed him to a precedent-breaking contract. That alone was different.

Then there came Aaron Rodgers. Sure, they remade the quarterback room last offseason. But they did that by signing Russell Wilson to what was basically a veteran minimum contract, thanks to offsets from the Denver Broncos, and trading a late pick to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields. This offseason, they targeted Aaron Rodgers and signed him to a much larger contract than Wilson’s.

Finally, on Monday, they completed their overhaul of the secondary and added another pass catcher to their offense. This offseason, they signed CB Darius Slay and S Juan Thornhill. Now, they’ve traded for Ramsey, who offers flexibility with both safety and corner experience. They also reunited TE Jonnu Smith with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

It’s been quite the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At one point, people like Schein thought this would be a terrible year for the Steelers. Now, just a few months later, his sentiments have changed.

And it’s because the Steelers decided to be aggressive without completely mortgaging the future. They could have written this year off and gone all in on 2026 with a new quarterback. Instead, they are trying to maximize this year while still giving themselves an opportunity to find a franchise quarterback in 2026. If the Steelers are somehow able to win at least one playoff game in 2025 while finding a quarterback for the future in 2026, it will be a masterclass by general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin.