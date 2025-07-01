Several Veteran Safeties Top List Of NFL’s Best Free Agents

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to add a veteran safety to ease the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick, they have options. ESPN’s Matt Bowen unveiled a list of the top remaining free agents weeks before teams report to training camp, including the top safeties. Of the 17 names, three played safety.

Topping the group and No. 11 overall is Justin Simmons. Bowen noted he best fits in a “split-safety” defense, meaning one that utilizes two-high shells and predominantly plays Cover Two. A two-time Pro Bowler who enjoyed a long and successful career in Denver, Simmons spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons. Starting 16 games, he finished with 62 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Turning 32 in November, Simmons doesn’t have a long NFL career left. But he could function as a one-year bridge and was someone Pittsburgh showed interest in when Simmons was draft-eligible. Last season, he signed a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. Another year older, he’d likely play for cheaper this year, though his salary is unlikely to be near league minimum. A high missed tackle rate, nearly 20-percent last year, is also a problem.

Right behind Simmons was Indianapolis’ Julian Blackmon at No. 12.

“Blackmon had three interceptions in 2024, and he has seven over the past two seasons. There’s post and deep-half range on his tape, which fits in every system. He also has 85-plus tackles in each of the past two seasons.”

Much younger at 26 but still experienced with 62 career starts, he’s produced splash plays with three interceptions in 2024 and four the year before. Active around the ball and durable, he might make more schematic sense than Simmons and can play a true safety role. However, his run defense is shaky and might not fit the philosophy of a Steelers’ defense wanting to be physical and stout against the run.

Rounding out the list is Marcus Williams in the 17th and final spot.

“He has the range over the top that every secondary in the league covets,” Bowen wrote. “With 20 career interceptions, Williams can also create difference-making plays.”

Williams, who turns 29 in September, is well-known to the Steelers from his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2022, he picked off a pass in a 16-14 win over Pittsburgh. Health has been his biggest hang-up, appearing in 32 of a possible 51 games over that span. Limited to just 11 games in 2024, he recorded 33 tackles and zero interceptions.

If Pittsburgh doesn’t explore outside options, the team will lean on free agent signing Juan Thornhill while likely using Jalen Ramsey as a safety in certain packages.