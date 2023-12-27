Steelers Announce Signings Of S Nate Meadors, LB Jaylon Smith To Practice Squad

Late last night, Jaylon Smith’s agent announced that he would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was later clarified that he would be signing to the practice squad at first. This morning, the team officially announced his signing to the practice squad along with S Nate Meadors.

We have signed S Nate Meadors and LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/P5ZV3iw4kg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2023

Meadors entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent to the Minnesota Vikings. He bounced on and off their practice squad and active roster until just before the 2020 season and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans since. He was most recently with the Browns in August, but was released later that same month. He has appeared in three games in his career. All three were with the Vikings in 2019 and 2020. He registered two total tackles in those games.

Recently, Meadors was with the St. Louis Battlehawks as he was selected in the XFL’s 2023 Supplemental Draft last January. He was release from that contract and briefly went back to the Browns before signing back with the Battlehawks on Dec. 8th just a few weeks ago.

Smith, just 28 years old, was a second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. Some of those issues date back to his college years at Notre Dame where he suffered a major knee injury that included nerve damage and put his draft stock at risk. He’s appeared in just one game this season for the Las Vegas Raiders, logging 25 defensive snaps and making two tackles, and spent time with the New Orleans Saints during training camp.

These moves come on the heels of OLB David Perales being released from the practice squad and some other recent moves that saw LB Kyron Johnson sign to the 53-man roster. The Steelers have suffered a number of injuries, including a recent pectoral injury to ILB Elandon Roberts, and their safety room has already been running thin, so it makes sense to bring in some bodies at those two positions.