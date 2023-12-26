Colts Sign S Henry Black Off Steelers’ Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts have signed S Henry Black off of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, per a post by the Colts’ Twitter page.

Henry initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and initially signed with the Green Bay Packers. He initially was released and signed to their practice squad that season, but was signed to the active roster on Dec. 8th 2020. He stayed with them until 2022 when they declined to tender a qualifying offer to him.

The New York Giants then signed him as a free agent in May of 2022, but he was waived at the beginning of training camp that offseason. He then spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason and the Colts up until they released him from their practice squad on Oct. 24th, 2023. The Steelers signed him to their practice squad a little over a month ago on Nov. 21st while S Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with an injury and Keanu Neal and Elijah Rilery were sent to IR.

The Colts made this move while placing S Julian Blackmon on the reserve/injured list. Blackmon was injured on Sunday in the Colts’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They had him around their organization for a little over a year, so he was a natural choice to bring back after suffering some attrition at the position.

Black has appeared in 28 games in his career, including three playoff games. All 28 of them were with the Packers in 2020 and 2021. He has tallied 52 combined tackles, 37 solo tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery, and one interception in his career.

The Steelers will now have the ability to add an additional player to their practice squad which should be coming in the near future.