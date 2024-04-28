What Grade Do You Give Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft Class?

What grade would you give the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft class?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft class is now in the books—and it’s a big one. They used three of their top five selections to take offensive linemen, and added a defensive lineman on Day 3. Even their cornerback is 6-3, so there you go.

While it’s received near-universal praise, the Steelers’ draft class is not without room for critique. You’re not going to get everything you want, but a higher-pedigreed cornerback than Ryan Watts in the sixth round would have been desirable.

For only the second time in their history, the Steelers went offensive line with each of their first two picks. They landed Troy Fautanu in the first round and Zach Frazier in in the second, both potential plug-and-play starters. Fautanu slots into one of the tackle spots, while Frazier is a true center.

After taking care of the trenches, the Steelers looked to the perimeter with WR Roman Wilson. They opened a gaping hole in their wide receiver depth chart after trading Diontae Johnson. Wilson helps to close that.

The need at inside linebacker is a worthy debate topic, but the value of Payton Wilson is not. At least it’s not when you watch his tape. The concern with this pick is his long-term durability due to his injury history, so that’s a risk.

The Steelers went back to the offensive line well to kick off Day 3 with Mason McCormick. He isn’t likely to compete for a starting job this year, but he has starting potential. Starting RG James Daniels is due to hit free agency next year, and this is a possible clue regarding their plans.

In the sixth round, the Steelers went defense twice with DL Logan Lee and CB Ryan Watts. Lee is closer to your prototypical 3-4 DE, but likely needs to add weight to his frame. Watts is a versatile player who has the profile you want from a defensive back.

Still, you have questions they can’t answer right now. Who starts the season in the slot—offensively and defensively? That’s the biggest question I have. I already know the biggest question for next year’s draft: who is the next Cameron Heyward and how do we get him?

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? Will he play just one season in Pittsburgh before moving on, or the Steelers moving on from him? How will the team address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.