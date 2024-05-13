Kaboly: Russell Wilson’s Work Ethic Antonio Brown-Like

Russell Wilson’s work ethic is well-documented.

He works and trains manically, getting the most out of his body 13 years into his NFL career, which has many believing he can continue to play at a high level into his 40s due to how he takes care of his body and works on his craft.

Now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson is turning heads once again from a work ethic perspective.

“One team source said the Steelers haven’t seen somebody work as hard as Wilson at his craft since the early days of Antonio Brown, who was notorious for the effort he put into his game to become the best wide receiver in the league for a span of more than five years,” The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly writes.

Teammates and coaches throughout Wilson’s time in the NFL have raved about his work ethic work, both during the season and in the offseason.

Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, in an interview with SiriusXM last summer, called Wilson the hardest worker he’s ever been around. Former Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb echoed Simmons’ comments about Wilson, stating that the quarterback does everything he possibly can to get the most out of his body.

At times, Wilson can be a bit over the top when it comes to his work ethic, the videos he posts on social media and the comments he’s made to the media about putting in the work. Doing high knees down the aisle of the airplane on the flight to London in 2022 with Denver comes to mind.

But there is no questioning his determination and commitment to his craft. As Kaboly’s source said, it is reminding the Steelers of Brown, who developed from an afterthought sixth-round pick into the best receiver in the NFL for a five-year stretch, putting him on a Hall of Fame path.

Since joining the Steelers, Wilson has been all in when it comes to putting in the work and getting to know his teammates. He’s been at every voluntary workout with the Steelers and, according to Kaboly, has organized workouts outside of the facility with his new teammates.

Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead. pic.twitter.com/4dl997br5g — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 20, 2024

“Wilson has put together throwing sessions with receivers in California, attended every voluntary workout since mid-April and has been seen at Pirates games, Penguins games and other events around the city since joining the team,” Kaboly writes.

Though Wilson was criticized by former head coach Sean Payton in Denver for “kissing babies” as the face of the franchise, Wilson knows what works and doesn’t work from a leadership and work ethic standpoint. He’s been around this long and played at a high level for a reason. He’s fully immersed himself into the city landscape, too, which has endeared him to fans.

It doesn’t matter how hard you work though if the play doesn’t match the work ethic. That will be the challenge for Wilson this season. There is no question that his commitment to his craft and the work he puts in are top tier. Now, his play has to get back to nearly matching that.