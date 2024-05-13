Patrick Peterson Grateful To Steelers For Showing He Can ‘Plug-And-Play Anywhere’

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to really piece their secondary together toward the end of the 2023 season. They started seven different safeties due to injuries and suspension and had to get creative to put a competitive unit out on the field. One of the chess pieces that allowed that to happen was Patrick Peterson. He had spent his entire 13-year career at cornerback but was asked to play safety in a pinch last season for the final four games of the regular season.

Part of this decision was to allow Peterson, the most experienced member of the secondary by far, to be in a communicator role as the team had a bunch of injury issues at inside linebacker as well. He had mixed results with his play at safety but helped the Steelers win three of their last four games to secure a spot in the playoffs. He has already said this offseason that he wouldn’t want to play safety again unless given more advance notice, but he still enjoyed his experience at a new position.

“It is something that I wouldn’t have even thought about early on in my career,” Peterson said via The U-Goboy Podcast on Youtube. “Just understanding the way that the game is going, how teams are kind of constructing their team with youth and speed. So I felt like at some point if I wanted to continue to play at a high level, it may become time for a position change.

“I still feel like I can keep up with those young guys last year. I just feel like I always been one of those players that you can play and play anywhere, and I just thank the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me the opportunity because that is something I wanted to do.”

There have been other highly successful corners to make the change to safety as age encroached. Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson, Aeneas Williams, and even Deion Sanders made the switch in the twilight of their careers. As players age and their athletic traits start to diminish, it is easier to play at safety where you aren’t exposed to as much man-to-man coverage. It also allows the players to lean on their experience and see the field better without having to turn their back to the play as often.

Peterson remains a free agent, and the Steelers still need to fill out their cornerback room after passing on the position in the draft until the sixth round. They are also lacking experience with Donte Jackson and Anthony Averett the two most veteran players in the room. Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Ryan Watts, Beanie Bishop Jr. and others could use a veteran like Peterson in the room to help them along in their careers. That is a role that Peterson cherished last year, acting as a mentor for Porter.

He made it clear that he is open to any role except for the bench if he continues playing. The Steelers could likely figure out a way to get him involved if they decide to add him back to their roster later in the offseason, but he would be playing in the slot and be more of a depth piece at outside corner and safety. He would also have to agree to take less money than the $7 million APY he was receiving on his last contract. If Peterson waits long enough, he may be able to find a better situation to receive more playing time than he would in Pittsburgh.