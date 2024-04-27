NFL Draft

Steelers 2024 Draft Class Recap – Everything You Need To Know

Steelers' 2024 NFL Draft class

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft class has now been assembled. If you missed anything concerning the team’s seven selections over the course of the last three days, you can get caught up quickly on each player by following the links in the table below. Over the course of the next several weeks we will have more in-depth breakdowns and articles on each of the seven players along with all of the undrafted free agents who were signed.

Round Pick Player School Position Twitter/X DOB Profile Value Bio Stats
1 20 Troy Fautanu Washington T @tFautanu 10/11/2000 LINK LINK LINK LINK
2 51 Zach Frazier West Virginia C @zfrazier54 8/29/2001 LINK LINK LINK LINK
3 84 Roman Wilson Michigan WR @Trilllroman 6/19/2001 LINK LINK LINK LINK
3 98 Payton Wilson North Carolina State ILB @payton_wilson21 4/21/2000 LINK LINK LINK LINK
4 119 Mason McCormick South Dakota State G @MasonLMcCormick 5/25/2000 LINK LINK LINK LINK
6 178 Logan Lee Iowa DE @LoganLee45 6/12/2000 LINK LINK LINK LINK
6 195 Ryan Watts III Texas CB @TheRyanWatts 11/7/2001 LINK LINK LINK LINK

 

