Steelers 2024 Draft Class Recap – Everything You Need To Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 NFL Draft class has now been assembled. If you missed anything concerning the team’s seven selections over the course of the last three days, you can get caught up quickly on each player by following the links in the table below. Over the course of the next several weeks we will have more in-depth breakdowns and articles on each of the seven players along with all of the undrafted free agents who were signed.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|School
|Position
|Twitter/X
|DOB
|Profile
|Value
|Bio
|Stats
|1
|20
|Troy Fautanu
|Washington
|T
|@tFautanu
|10/11/2000
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|2
|51
|Zach Frazier
|West Virginia
|C
|@zfrazier54
|8/29/2001
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|3
|84
|Roman Wilson
|Michigan
|WR
|@Trilllroman
|6/19/2001
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|3
|98
|Payton Wilson
|North Carolina State
|ILB
|@payton_wilson21
|4/21/2000
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|4
|119
|Mason McCormick
|South Dakota State
|G
|@MasonLMcCormick
|5/25/2000
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|6
|178
|Logan Lee
|Iowa
|DE
|@LoganLee45
|6/12/2000
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|6
|195
|Ryan Watts III
|Texas
|CB
|@TheRyanWatts
|11/7/2001
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK