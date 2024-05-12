Depot After Dark: NFL Playbooks, Roman Wilson Drills, Hot-N-Ready Heyward

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 11.

NFL PLAYBOOKS

With rookie minicamp underway, the rookie players, including the draft picks, UDFAs, and tryout players are all getting their first look at an NFL playbook. It would be fair to assume that the players get the playbooks shortly after getting drafted, but Zach Frazier told reporters earlier today that he received his four or five days ago. Here is former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky breaking down what a rookie playbook entails.

What is in an NFL playbook for these rookies?@ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/cHR1HrpkoO — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 9, 2024

That is quite a hefty document. Now place yourself in these rookies’ shoes as they try to absorb this as much as possible and apply it on the field at rookie minicamp. It is quite a challenge, and probably designed that way so the coaches can see how good they are at taking in information.

ROMAN WILSON DRILLS

The WR2 position in Pittsburgh is still up in the air, though third-round rookie Roman Wilson has as good a chance as any to seize the role. He has more experience in the slot than he does outside from his time at Michigan, which operated a run-heavy system that didn’t fully give him a look at what NFL defenses will be throwing at him on the outside. Some of his best traits are his route running and fluidity, but he still has plenty of work to do in those areas. Some clips of Wilson were posted by Brooke Pryor and Joe Rutter on X over the first two days of rookie minicamp that show him working with Zach Azzanni on his footwork and his explosion out of his breaks.

First look at new Steelers WR Roman Wilson and WR coach Zach Azzanni pic.twitter.com/6kn5rCaqub — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 10, 2024

Third-round pick Roman Wilson works on his footwork on the second day of Steelers rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/F2Ez26Mkum — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) May 11, 2024

HOT-N-READY HEYWARD

Cameron Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the 2023 season and said during his speech that the work doesn’t end now that he has won the award. He wants to continue impacting his communities, and that is exactly what he has done throughout the offseason. His latest endeavor was an event in the Homewood community where he served up Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizzas with his brother, Connor, and former Steelers DL Chris Hoke.