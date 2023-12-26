Steelers Release OLB David Perales From Practice Squad

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fully healthy at outside linebacker, they are shuffling the deck at the position.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced the release of outside linebacker David Perales from the practice squad.

The move came shortly after the Indianapolis Colts signed safety Henry Black off of the Steelers’ practice squad to the 53-man roster. The Steelers now have two practice squad spots open on their 16-man roster.

Previously, Perales was on the Steelers’ practice squad until Oct. 31 after spending the entire offseason and training camp with the franchise before getting released. He circled back on Dec. 11 with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt in concussion protocol ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Perales played 100 snaps for the Steelers in the preseason with a 45.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, generating two pressures with three tackles. His grade as a pass rusher was 53.8.

Perales led the Mountain West in sacks during his sixth season of eligibility in 2022 while playing for Fresno State. The 6-2, 248-pounder totaled 11.5 sacks and had 23 during his time at Fresno State.