Steelers Sign OLB David Perales To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a familiar face to their practice squad, signing OLB David Perales. He was with the team this offseason as an undrafted free agent and spent part of the year on the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released RB Qadree Ollison. The team announced the moves today.

We have signed LB David Perales to the practice squad & released RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/D4dHR1qpDq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2023

With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in concussion protocol, Pittsburgh is adding more depth to its outside linebacker room with Perales. He was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad until Oct. 31, when he was released after the team brought back S Jalen Elliott. Perales played 100 snaps in the preseason with a 45.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, generating two pressures with three tackles. His grade as a pass rusher was 53.8.

Perales led the Mountain West in sacks during his sixth season of eligibility in 2022 while playing for Fresno State. He totaled 11.5 sacks and had 23 during his time at Fresno. He measures in at 6022 and 248 pounds.

Ollison was elevated from the practice squad twice earlier this season after signing with Pittsburgh on Sept. 2. The Pitt product played just one snap on offense and five special teams snaps for the Steelers. In his NFL career, which includes stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, Ollison has totaled 158 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards.

The Steelers also have OLB Kyron Johnson on their practice squad, and he’s been elevated for each of their last two games. Johnson has primarily been a special teams contributor in his career, so Perales gives them another option at outside linebacker in case Watt, Highsmith or both are unable to suit up on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh also has rookie OLB Nick Herbig and veteran OLB Markus Golden on their 53-man roster, although Golden was inactive against the New England Patriots in Week 14.

Ollison wasn’t going to hold much of a role in Pittsburgh with the Steelers currently carrying four healthy running backs on their 53-man roster. He’ll look to find somewhere else he may be able to contribute down the stretch while the Steelers bring back a familiar name to help their outside linebacker room.