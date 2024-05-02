Steelers Decline QB Justin Fields’ Fifth-Year Option

Though it comes as little surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be picking up QB Justin Fields’ fifth-year option. Acquired from the Chicago Bears in March, Fields’ rookie deal is currently set to expire after the 2024 season. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported the news moments ago.

There was zero expectation that the team would pick up Fields’ option, a costly figure that would’ve been fully guaranteed at over $25 million. More surprising was the team declining the option on RB Najee Harris that most expected the team to pick up.

The 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft of the Bears, Fields started 38 games for Chicago. He went 10-28 as a starter, throwing for over 6,600 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Dynamic with his legs, he also rushed for more than 2,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the NFL with 7.1 yards per carry in 2022. Fields’ career has been defined by the highest of highs, ultra-exciting plays with his arm and legs, and the lowest of lows, the most turnover-prone quarterback since entering the league. Along with his 30 picks, Fields has fumbled 38 times.

Pittsburgh traded for Fields in March, one day after dealing QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jettisoning Pickett created an unexpected opening on the team’s quarterback depth chart and led to a deal for Fields, sending the Bears a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick. If Fields plays 51 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in 2024, it will become a 2025 fourth-round selection.

Some have speculated that the team could sign Fields to a short-term extension before the year starts. Currently, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen’s contracts are set to expire after 2024, an unusual and uncomfortable spot for the team to be in. Any deal would obviously come in much cheaper than what the fifth-year option would’ve cost.

Fields will enter the spring and summer as the Steelers’ No. 2 quarterback backing up Wilson. Mike Tomlin’s made clear that Wilson is in “pole position” as the starter but left the door open for Fields to compete for the job. Given his athleticism and arm talent, he should excel during the preseason but finding consistency in his game will be the biggest deciding factor to his future success.