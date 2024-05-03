Should Steelers Have Picked Up Najee Harris’ Fifth-Year Option?

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised RB Najee Harris’ fifth-year option?

The Steelers had until Thursday to exercise the fifth-year option of RB Najee Harris, and they declined to do so. The consequence of this is that he is now due to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Had they picked up his option, he would be under contract for the 2025 season, guaranteed, at roughly $6.8 million.

The question of the day is an obvious one: should the Steelers have picked up Harris’ option? They don’t have an obvious long-term answer at quarterback, between aging Russell Wilson and unproven Justin Fields. Their offensive coordinator’s history is one of running the football, whether with one back or two.

Here’s another factor to consider: as much as everyone loves Jaylen Warren, he’s never been a feature back. We don’t actually know if he can hold up to, for example, a 250-carry season. He did hit 149 carries in 2023, rushing for 784 yards and four touchdowns. But he never had more than 15 carries in a single game, and only double-digit carries five times.

The Steelers have shown over the past two years that the running game is at its best with both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren contributing significantly. Harris is the only running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, as well. He’s a workhorse back who does a lot of dirty work, even if he lacks explosion. And he did have more 20-yard runs a year ago than in his first two years.

But there are two ways to look at the Steelers’ decision. One is the fact that they can still sign him to an extension, or a new deal after the season, perhaps for less money than the nearly $7 million price tag of the option. The other is the possibility that they can add multiple other running backs to churn into the mix. Now that they have an offensive line, such a task should prove easier.

