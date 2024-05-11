Steelers Sign WR Roman Wilson To Rookie Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Michigan wide receiver and third-round pick Roman Wilson to his four-year rookie deal. Wilson was the first non-offensive lineman the team took in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wilson’s four-year contract should total out at right around $5,745,168 due to his draft position, per Over The Cap, and include a signing bonus of right around $998,304. Wilson’s cap charge for his rookie 2024 season should come in at right around $1,044,576.

Wilson should make an immediate contribution in the Steelers’ offense primarily as a slot receiver but with outside versatility, too. Following Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice, he told reporters coaches were working him at different spots and he’s improving his technique on the outside.

Despite playing in a run-heavy Michigan offense, Wilson had a career season in 2023, catching 12 touchdowns on just 48 receptions. When he hit, he hit big, averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

Pittsburgh showed interest in him throughout the pre-draft process. Mike Tomlin chatted him up throughout the Senior Bowl and matched Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell against him, a sign of Tomlin wanting to see best-on-best during the week. Mitchell used that week to propel himself and become a first-round pick.

A lack of elite size, 5106, 185 pounds, along with a deep wide receiver class pushed Wilson down to the third round, though teams like the New York Jets were considering him as high as the mid-second. Roman Wilson is a smooth and fluid route runner with plus hands and plays with an edge as a blocker. At worst, he’ll see time in 11 personnel in Arthur Smith’s offense.