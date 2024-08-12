Report: Steelers Claim OL TyKeem Doss Off Waivers From Ravens

Shortly after the move to waive/injured cornerback Kalon Barnes, the Pittsburgh Steelers made another roster move Monday, landing offensive lineman TyKeem Doss off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers were awarded Doss, who was waived by the Ravens Sunday.

#Steelers awarded Tykeem Doss off waivers from #Ravens — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 12, 2024

Doss was an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in the 2023 NFL Draft. Doss measured in at 6050, 378 pounds coming out of Southern Miss, recording 35-inch arms, 10 1/8-inch hands and an 85 1/2-inch wingspan.

The former Golden Eagles product recorded 28 reps on the bench at his Pro Day and added a 24-inch vertical and an 8’3″ broad jump, while clocking a 5.54 40-yard dash and an 8.19 3-cone.

Doss played 38 snaps in the preseason in 2023 for the Ravens, seeing all 35 snaps at left tackle. He graded out at a 46.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 71.9 overall as a run blocker and a 13.8 as a pass blocker, allowing 5 pressures and 1 sack in 21 pass blocking reps.

So far this preseason with the Ravens, Doss played just one snap against the Eagles, lining up at left guard.

Mannn…thank you to everyone. Words can’t express how grateful I am for this opportunity. I’m an example that shows that no matter where you come from, your hard work will pay off if you keep working hard towards it. Blessed to be apart of this great organization. #RavenNation pic.twitter.com/iNMAwcY18I — TyKeem Doss (@MyTykeemD) May 1, 2023

Doss spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad for the Ravens and was signed to a reserve/futures deal back in January.

During his time in college, Doss played in 31 games for Southern Mississippi, starting six games at left guard in 2020 and three games at left tackle in 2021. He played in all 11 games in 2022, but it’s unclear what position he started at.

With rookie Troy Fautanu out for the next two weeks, the Steelers could use another body along the offensive line. Doss will have an opportunity to come in and compete and potentially battle for a practice squad role.