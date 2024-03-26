Schefter: Steelers Signing RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a quick move in reaction to the NFL’s new kickoff policy. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year deal, who reunites with former head coach Arthur Smith, now the team’s offensive coordinator.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a two-year deal worth $6 million.

With the NFL’s modified kickoff rule, the expectation is there will be more returns. Gone is the fair catch option that helped reduce the number of kick returns by 42 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. Teams will need options in the return game and Patterson has as strong a resume as you’ll fine.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo notes Patterson’s agent has been in Orlando this week waiting for the kickoff change to become official, signing hours after the change has been passed. The new formations will pit coverage and return teams just five yards apart with greater penalty for touchbacks that land directly into the end zone, now coming out to the 30, an attempt to combine more returns with fewer injuries.

One of the NFL’s greatest kick returners, he has 273 career runbacks, averaging 29.3 yards per return. That ranks third in NFL history only trailing Gale Sayers and former Steeler Lynn Chadnois. Patterson also holds the NFL record with nine career kick return touchdowns. Patterson’s best season came as a rookie in 2013, averaging 32.4 yards per return with two touchdowns. He’s led the NFL in kick return average in three of his 11 seasons and has a kick return touchdown in seven of them.

His numbers were down in 2023 though opportunities were limited. He had just seven returns and averaged 21.9 yards per try. Age is a concern, turning 33 earlier this month, but it’s a solid option to give Pittsburgh a defined returner in a year where it will matter.

Though Pittsburgh is solid at the top of their running back depth chart with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, Patterson isn’t just a special teamer. In 2022, he carried the ball 144 times for 695 yards, a healthy 4.8 yard average, with eight rushing scores. His role was reduced in 2023 with the addition of first round pick Bijan Robinson, leaving Patterson with only 50 carries for 181 yards and zero touchdowns. Patterson’s also made plays in the passing game with 298 career receptions.