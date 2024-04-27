Listen: Reacting To Steelers Day Two Selections

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ trio of selections made Friday night: C Zach Frazier, WR Roman Wilson, and LB Payton Wilson. I discuss the team’s value, talent, and some of the concerns with each prospect, too.

I also briefly discuss what the team could do on the final day of the draft with their final three selections.

