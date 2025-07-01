Baldinger: DeShon Elliott ‘Probably’ Better Than Minkah Fitzpatrick In 2024

Don’t let the Pro Bowl fool you. Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t the same caliber of player in 2024 he was his first several seasons in the NFL. So much so that NFL Network analyst and respected tape-watcher Brian Baldinger believes Fitzpatrick wasn’t even the Steelers’ best safety last season. In an interview on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Baldinger weighed in on Fitzpatrick’s recent play.

“He has one takeaway the last two years,” Baldinger told Long in an interview that will fully air Tuesday. “Honestly, DeShon Elliott was probably a better player last year. He was probably faster, probably a better tackler.”

Elliott became one of Pittsburgh’s most shrewd free agent additions. Not only was he a better tackler than Fitzpatrick, Elliott was arguably the NFL’s best tackling defensive back. By any metric, our charting, Pro Football Reference’s figures, or Pro Football Focus’ grading, Elliott simply didn’t miss. He supported and filled the run with authority and Pittsburgh’s defense suffered in the two games he missed due to injury.

Fitzpatrick himself was a reliable and steady tackler. But he regressed in coverage not only failing to make big plays but struggling in man coverage. Per our charting, he allowed a 129.4 QB rating against. Fitzpatrick was the only qualified Steelers’ defender to be in the 100’s and ranked 35-points behind the Damontae Kazee, the next-closest player.

As Gerry Dulac noted late Monday, Pittsburgh wasn’t pleased with Fitzpatrick’s lack of takeaways. After failing to intercept a pass in 10 games in 2023, he picked off just one throw in 2024. At one point, Fitzpatrick went 16 games without an interception.

Baldinger made the known point that Ramsey wasn’t remaining in Miami. Unhappy with his situation, the Dolphins were going to trade him. His contract made potential deals with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers unworkable, opening the door for Pittsburgh to make a mega-deal. TE Jonnu Smith was included as well as a 2027 pick swap, the Steelers sending a fifth and the Dolphins sending a seventh.

Is Baldinger’s point accurate? Was Elliott better than Fitzpatrick last season? In a vacuum and looking just at 2024, it’s a fair assessment. In the end, Elliott was rewarded with a multi-year extension. Fitzpatrick was shipped out of town.