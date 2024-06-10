Steelers Announce Signing Of Zach Frazier To Rookie Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of second-round pick Zach Frazier to his rookie contract Monday, ensuring that their entire 2024 NFL Draft class is under contract.

As a second-round pick, Frazier’s four-year contract should total right around $7,544,214 due to his draft position, per Over The Cap and include a signing bonus of right around $2,306,700. Frazier’s cap charge for his rookie 2024 season should be right around $1,371,675.

Frazier was selected No. 51 overall in the second round out of West Virginia and is expected to immediately challenge for the team’s starting spot at the center position.

Frazier was the last rookie to sign out of the draft class for the Steelers, and Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan believed that it might have ultimately been related to negotiations regarding guaranteed money beyond the first two years of his rookie contract.

Considered one of the top three centers in the draft, Frazier was the last one of those available when Pittsburgh came on the clock in the second round. The Steelers snagged him, getting their tackle in Troy Fautanu in the first round and Frazier in the second.

Highly experienced, Frazier began his college career as a guard. He switched to center his sophomore season and became a reliable and consistent man in the middle. He played 2,606 snaps at center for the Mountaineers, the most snaps of any center in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Using his background as a high school wrestling star, Frazier displays plus technique as a run and pass blocker.

Frazier is the frontrunner to open the Steelers’ season as their starting center as they continue their offensive line rebuild. He is expected to compete with the likes of veteran interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig, second-year pro Spencer Anderson and practice squad center Ryan McCollum, not to mention fellow rookie and fourth-round pick Mason McCormick.