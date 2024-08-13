Steelers Waived/Injured WR Tarik Black

After dealing with a hamstring injury the last two days, wide receiver Tarik Black is on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have waived/injured the receiver Tuesday afternoon, ending his time with the Steelers after just two weeks. No corresponding roster move was announced. The move leaves two roster spots open currently for the Steelers.

Black is likely to revert to Injured Reserve after clearing waivers, where he will earn a split salary of $470,000. The team could also release him with an injury settlement over the next week. Black suffered the hamstring injury on Aug. 11 and couldn’t finish practice. He did not practice on Monday, leading to him being waived/injured Tuesday on the team’s day off.

The Steelers signed Black on July 31 when lines were getting a bit short at the receiver position due to an injury to rookie Roman Wilson, who injured his ankle on July 30 in Latrobe.

Black spent two weeks with the Steelers and hauled in one pass for 11 yards in the preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans, 20-12, catching the pass from quarterback Kyle Allen in the second half.

Prior to signing Black on July 31, the Steelers had previously worked him out with a group of receivers the day before training camp started as they updated their rolodex of players ahead of the three-week training camp at Saint Vincent College.

Black originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft, landing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Coming out of Texas, Black measured in at 6026, 213 pounds, and ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the Longhorns’ Pro Day.

Prior to his stint at Texas, Black was a receiver at Michigan. During his time in college at Michigan and Texas, Black recorded 50 receptions for 747 yards and 3 touchdowns.