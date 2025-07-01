Steelers Roster Turnover – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts, Montravius Adams, Cameron Sutton

The Steelers have turned their roster over considerably this offseason, with some position rooms experiencing more upheaval than others. As we prepare for training camp, in this series, we’ll look back on the prominent faces no longer in Pittsburgh. For the sake of brevity, we’ll review them in groups, each headed by one of the bigger names.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick:

Well, we have some significant roster names remaining as we wrap up this series. The Steelers added to the lot yesterday, sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins via trade for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Though he lacked the splash plays over the past two seasons, he was still a steadying presence. The Steelers will see some major adjustments on defense this year, Fitzpatrick’s departure being the most significant.

At the moment, it’s not entirely clear what the plan is. Will the Steelers deploy Ramsey at safety in Fitzpatrick’s role, and to what extent? While they have former starter Juan Thornhill in the mix, do they envision him as a full-time player? Presumably, they have something in mind. At least, they ought to have before they elected to pull the trigger.

ILB Elandon Roberts:

Another significant departure for the Steelers roster on defense is Elandon Roberts, who served as a tone setter. They had every opportunity to re-sign him, especially considering he wanted to stay. Instead, the Steelers chose a younger route, signing Malik Harrison. But they also have Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Cole Holcomb at inside linebacker, so they have options.

NT Montravius Adams:

The Steelers parted ways with Montravius Adams after bolstering the defensive line in the draft. In the first round, they drafted Derrick Harmon, who will start in place of Larry Ogunjobi—another major veteran release. But they also added Yahya Black in the fifth round, who will compete for the backup nose tackle job.

Adams served as the backup nose tackle behind Keeanu Benton the past two seasons. He had a base salary for $2.25 million in 2025, though, which is not significant. It appears the Steelers preferred to go younger, and to replace the pieces that contributed to last season’s insufficient results.

CB Cameron Sutton:

The decision on the Steelers’ part to reunite with CB Cameron Sutton was questionable from the outset. Released by the Detroit Lions after a troubling domestic violence arrest, they opted to sign him, building on prior ties. He spent almost his entire career here before leaving in free agency in 2023.

Stemming from his legal troubles, Sutton served an eight-game suspension to begin the 2024 season. I doubt the Steelers anticipated such a long suspension, but they could only deal with it. Once he returned, they favored him over rookie Beanie Bishop Jr.

Suffice it to say there is a reason, or multiple reasons, he is no longer here or on any roster. In the Steelers’ final nine games, Sutton appeared to be a main contributor to communication issues that plagued the defense. Now 30 years old, it’s unclear how much quality football he would have left even under ideal circumstances.