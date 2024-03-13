Fowler: Steelers Re-Signing S Miles Killebrew

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back their first free agent, re-signing S Miles Killebrew. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Killebrew is signing a two-year, $6.5 million deal to remain with the team.

#Steelers All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew back to Pittsburgh on a two-year, $6.5M deal, per source. Steelers get back last year's Pro Bowler with a deal close to the top of the special teamer market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2024

Killebrew had an impactful 2023 season, making his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. An ace and core special teamer, Killebrew blocked a pair of punts last season, first in a Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens and again later in the year against the New England Patriots. Killebrew has become the league’s best punt blocker with four during his Steelers’ career.

Logging extra time on defense due to injuries, Killebrew finished 2023 with 26 tackles (one for a loss). The Steelers’ special teams captain, he’s an important re-signing to help keep Danny Smith’s unit intact. Killebrew has cited a close relationship with Smith, which likely influenced his decision to stay with the team.

Full contract details aren’t yet known, though Dave Bryan projects the layout to look similar to this.

That Miles Killebrew deal should look something like this once the deets come in. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ieuwM5qNVb — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 13, 2024

Drafted in the fourth round out of Southern Utah by the Detroit Lions, Miles Killebrew spent five years with the team before being signed by the Steelers ahead of the 2021 season. In three years with Pittsburgh, Killebrew has appeared in 51 games, making one start and recording 43 total tackles. For his NFL career, Killebrew has appeared in 129 games, making five starts. He has 148 career tackles.

Pittsburgh’s safety grouping with Steelers’ experience includes Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Trenton Thompson, and Killebrew. The team released S Keanu Neal last week after one year with the team. Pittsburgh also has several players on Reserve/Future contracts, including Jalen Elliott, who spent time in training camp and on the Steelers’ practice squad last season.

The Steelers could add more safety help soon, as they are still searching for a strong safety. This year’s free agent class offers a list of names, though the draft is considered weak at the position.

Of the Steelers 13 players who became free agents today at 4 PM/EST, three are already off the board. QB Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans, while DL Armon Watts inked a deal with the New England Patriots. And Killebrew, of course, remains in Pittsburgh.